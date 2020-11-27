How Goodyear took off: the story of the airship that became a pop icon

You will never sell anything if you can’t tell anything. He said it Beth Comstock and it seemed like an appropriate quote to start a article dedicated to the Goodyear Blimp, the legendary airship that has accompanied the famous tire brand in more than 100 years of commercial life and has made it recognizable all over the world, witnessing the company’s technological innovations year after year. After all, Goodyear has always been attracted to novelties: shortly after its foundation in 1898, it immediately became interested in the automobile.

His were the tires fitted to the first mass-produced car, the legendary Ford Model T launched in 1908, however, the company has always differentiated its objectives a lot, taking an interest, for example, in the aerospace world and in Space (helping NASA in various missions and arriving on the Moon in 1971) as well as that of airships.

It is 1917 when the B1, the first prototype of the Blimp, appears for the first time in the skies of Chicago. Right from the start it appeared as the perfect way to show the public the great skills of Goodyear, speaking clearly and dreamily – and therefore doing a particularly brilliant and functional marketing.

Although created to quickly transport aircraft spare parts, it took a few years for the Blimp to become something more than just a means of transport. In 1930 the first technical tests of light advertising took place, with the Blimp Defender becoming the first airship in the world to mount a sign made of lights, which could also be used at night.

In the mid-1950s, however, the big leap: the Goodyear blimp pierces the television screen, in turn broadcasting particularly suggestive aerial images live nationally.

A pop icon

It is the beginning of an unstoppable climax. In 1965 the Goodyear Blimp Mayflower even does peeking out in the Beatles movie Help!, becoming a universally recognized pop icon, while just two years later it lends itself to broadcast spectacular shots from the top of the Super Bowl ’67 played in Los Angeles. Every American citizen, at the end of the 60s, knows the legendary Blimp airship, but its success also goes beyond the ocean and reaches as far as Europe.

It is 1972 when the Goodyear Blimp fleet goes international, thanks to the first European flight between England and Italy completed with the GZ20A model. The tire brand, in those years an essential protagonist of the world of motorsport, took its gigantic balloon over the skies of Le Mans in 1973, until it made its debut in 1984 at the Los Angeles Olympics – where even two Blimp flew together in the sky.

In 1989, however, the Goodyear symbol became a fundamental means of rescue: a violent earthquake struck the city of San Francisco and the Blimp Columbia becomes a safe vehicle to help the population in need.

Thus he suspends the aerial shots of the World Series of baseball to put himself at the service of the community. After a period of apparent calm, 2020 marked the return of the great Blimp to Europe with great fanfare, with a new base created ad hoc in Friedrichshafen, Germany.

A comeback in style

Despite all the difficulties related to the Coronavirus, the current Blimp had quite a few commitments towards the end of the summer, with a busy calendar of motorsport events – with stops at the 24 Hours of Le Mans and the WTCR at the Nurburgring. To date, the Goodyear Blimp is also present on social networks, where it has a dedicated hashtag (#GoodyearBlimp), and his photos are regularly posted on the account @goodyeareurope. The Blimp 2020 is a 75 meter long beast, roughly the size of two blue whales; it is 8.45 cubic meters large and it would take 25 million bottles to fill it with water – as stated in the course of the “virtual tour” created by Goodyear on a special page of its European website.

Inside the Blimp 2 pilots and up to a maximum of 14 passengers are allowed, while from the ground three take-off personnel are enough to get it started. There maximum speed that the current Blimp can reach is 125 km / h, so it’s like traveling on the motorway without the stress of traffic, at an ideal cruising height of 300 meters – to understand each other we are very close to the tip of the Eiffel Tower.

The cockpit is almost as complex as that of an airplane, as you can see from the images attached to the article, as Italians we only hope to see it soon in our skies. After all, we are talking about an ultra-centennial icon that shows no signs of aging and that maintains its traditional charm unaltered.