How Google Maps can help you drive on foggy mornings

The fun thing about technology is that in many cases there are functions that are not designed for a specific purpose but can be used without problems. And the great advantage that Google Maps is installed in practically all mobile phones is that it can provide us with information that is key, not only to make trips with the car more quickly, but to do so with the most absolute safety.

And foggy mornings (or afternoons and nights) are a danger to traffic, especially in those cases in which practically nothing can be seen within a few meters and it is impossible to guess if we have someone in front of us. This traffic, which often ends up suddenly coming to a complete stop a few meters ahead, can be prevented by taking a simple look at Google Maps, and without having to configure a previous route.

Do not enter the browser, only the map

This function that we bring you here is sure that you already know it although not so much applied to the traffic that we can find while driving with closed fog. To have the information of what is the speed that the cars that circulate with us carry, and that can prevent us from a sudden stop, we just have to activate the traffic layer outside the browser itself, by tapping on the button on the right side, just below the direct access that allows us to search for gas stations.

Activate the traffic layer in Google Maps.

In this way, Google Maps will load a version of the map with green, yellow, orange and red lines. that indicate that there may or may not be retentions on that road we are on. If at some point that green color that appears to us is staining reddish, then it is time to take precautions and be very attentive to surprise stops that usually cause chain shocks.

Needless to say the first safety measure we must take is to turn on the fog lights and maintain a speed much lower than the maximum speed at all times allowed by the road but, at least as a warning of potential dangers, Google Maps will serve as a more than effective sneak with which to prepare a risk situation. Both for the vehicles in front of us and for those behind us and we don’t know how attentive they will be to what happens on the road.