Tech GiantsGoogleTech News

How Google Maps can help you drive on foggy mornings

By Brian Adam
0
18
How Google Maps can help you drive on foggy mornings
How Google Maps Can Help You Drive On Foggy Mornings

Must Read

Apps

This Google tool turns your drawings into grim dungeon beasts

Brian Adam - 0
Talking about Google, among others, is talking about artificial intelligence and machine learning. Thanks to this we have a complete voice...
Read more
Google

How Google Maps can help you drive on foggy mornings

Brian Adam - 0
The fun thing about technology is that in many cases there are functions that are not designed for a specific purpose but can be...
Read more
Communication

Zepp Z: the new smartwatch from Amazfit and Xiaomi that does not seem what it is

Brian Adam - 0
Xiaomi has a wide range of Smart Watches, including the Amazfit, manufactured by Huami, in which the company has a large stake. Recently, Amazfit...
Read more
Apps

Facebook launches 5 new features for Messenger Kids

Brian Adam - 0
Facebook is testing a new design for the Messenger Kids app, the children's version of its instant messaging tool, as well as the incorporation...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

The fun thing about technology is that in many cases there are functions that are not designed for a specific purpose but can be used without problems. And the great advantage that Google Maps is installed in practically all mobile phones is that it can provide us with information that is key, not only to make trips with the car more quickly, but to do so with the most absolute safety.

And foggy mornings (or afternoons and nights) are a danger to traffic, especially in those cases in which practically nothing can be seen within a few meters and it is impossible to guess if we have someone in front of us. This traffic, which often ends up suddenly coming to a complete stop a few meters ahead, can be prevented by taking a simple look at Google Maps, and without having to configure a previous route.

Do not enter the browser, only the map

This function that we bring you here is sure that you already know it although not so much applied to the traffic that we can find while driving with closed fog. To have the information of what is the speed that the cars that circulate with us carry, and that can prevent us from a sudden stop, we just have to activate the traffic layer outside the browser itself, by tapping on the button on the right side, just below the direct access that allows us to search for gas stations.

Activate the traffic layer in Google Maps.

In this way, Google Maps will load a version of the map with green, yellow, orange and red lines. that indicate that there may or may not be retentions on that road we are on. If at some point that green color that appears to us is staining reddish, then it is time to take precautions and be very attentive to surprise stops that usually cause chain shocks.

Needless to say the first safety measure we must take is to turn on the fog lights and maintain a speed much lower than the maximum speed at all times allowed by the road but, at least as a warning of potential dangers, Google Maps will serve as a more than effective sneak with which to prepare a risk situation. Both for the vehicles in front of us and for those behind us and we don’t know how attentive they will be to what happens on the road.

Follow us on Google News

Related Articles

Apps

This Google tool turns your drawings into grim dungeon beasts

Brian Adam - 0
Talking about Google, among others, is talking about artificial intelligence and machine learning. Thanks to this we have a complete voice...
Read more
Communication

Zepp Z: the new smartwatch from Amazfit and Xiaomi that does not seem what it is

Brian Adam - 0
Xiaomi has a wide range of Smart Watches, including the Amazfit, manufactured by Huami, in which the company has a large stake. Recently, Amazfit...
Read more
Apps

Facebook launches 5 new features for Messenger Kids

Brian Adam - 0
Facebook is testing a new design for the Messenger Kids app, the children's version of its instant messaging tool, as well as the incorporation...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

©