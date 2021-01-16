Tech NewsHow to?

How is the WhatsApp of the iPhone

By Brian Adam
If you are thinking of moving from Android to iOS, you may be wondering what is the appearance of what is probably the application you use the most: WhatsApp. We have prepared this guide in order to help you familiarize yourself with the version of WhatsApp for the iPhone and know its main functions. Thus, it will be much easier for you to jump between both operating systems.

This is WhatsApp for the iPhone in iOS 14

Before starting the review of WhatsApp for iOS, you should know that the version for the iPhone has exactly the same functions as the Android version. The only differences you will find are the backup in iCloud, which in Android is done using Google Drive, the style of the interface and the distribution of some menus.

The initial screen of WhatsApp includes a list of recent conversations. From here it is possible to start a new conversation, by clicking on the upper right icon.

After this review by WhatsApp in iOS 14, it is clear that the iPhone client offers the same possibilities as the Android client. Remember that you can consult other guides that we have published on the application.

