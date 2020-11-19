How long the immunity lasts for those who have already passed COVID19 and have antibodies: what we can expect from vaccines

That of immunity seems to be the million dollar question. And not only for a theoretical question, but also for something radically personal: hundreds of thousands of people who have already overcome the disease live in fear that immunity is temporary and that the shadow of the coronavirus will return to their lives. And it is that, during the last eight months, The studies that tried to do one, the first studies were hopeful and perhaps that is why the appearance of reinfections felt like a jug of cold water.

However, in the last few days, a series of works (some of them not yet reviewed) begin to clear the ghosts and bring good news: most people who have fully recovered, the low rate of decline in defenses could suggest that immunity may persist for a long time. Perhaps as much as the SARS-CoV-1 survivors who, according to the same work, all, but the defenses are functional even when antibodies are no longer detected in the body. Of these studies, Deepta Bhattacharya, an immunologist at the University of Arizona, explained to the New York Times. “You can extract the same Alessandro Sette, an immunologist at the La Jolla Institute of Immunology and one of the authors of the study” sterilizing immunity does not occur very often, that is not the norm. ” Usually, “people are infected a second time with a particular pathogen” what happens is that “the immune system recognizes the invader and quickly extinguishes the infection“Sometimes” fast enough so that not only are symptoms not experienced, but it is not infectious. “

What should we expect with vaccines?

If we are objective, the duration of immunity that vaccines will give us is very much in the air. The analyzes that are coming out in recent weeks have only studied the effects of these in a very short period of time. That means that while the ultimate goal is to have a very natural-like immunity, we don’t know to what extent the first vaccines will meet those goals. However, there is good news.

And it is that, counterintuitively, what could be more problematic in the studies we are talking about (that there is a small number of infected people who, according to these same studies, did not have a lasting immunity) may be one of the keys that plays in favor of the vaccine. The researchers believe that these people did not have medium-term immunity because they were not exposed to large amounts of the virus. If confirmed, it would be good news for the vaccine because they are capable of guaranteeing sufficient exposure to the virus.

Image | Hospital Clinic