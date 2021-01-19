- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

Often, if we talk about the history of France, it is obligatory to talk about one of the most important events in the history of Europe: French Revolution. Still, we tend to forget that there wasn’t just one, but many more. Even historians, in practice, seem to struggle to count them with absolute certainty.

The problem that arises from the simple question “How many French revolutions have there been in the history of France?“resides precisely ininterpretation given to the concept of revolution.

If we consider the classic definition, it means a regime change involving a collective physical force. According to this, then there are three main dates to remember:

1789 = “end” of the ancien régime and of the French absolutist monarchy, with the beheading of Louis XVI and Marie Antoinette; 1830 = “July Revolution”, where the Bourbon house was deposed in favor of the Orleans and which led to a monarchy that we would define “constitutional“; 1848 = “February Revolution“, in which Orleanism ended and the famous Second Republic began.

A modernist, however, might point out how France’s revolutionary path could have other possible dates. Let us take the February Revolution as an example, which in a sense gave way to a fourth revolution, which we will now try to illustrate.

The France of 1848 was intrinsically divided between conservatives, radical souls (like Democrats) and moderate republicans.

A series of events led, again, the conservative ebb in vogue typical of more rural areas even in large urban centers. The conservatives, in the popular elections of 1849, presented themselves united – as opposed to the moderate republicans who had extinguished the most “radical” voices – and advanced the name of Louis Napoleon Bonaparte as president, who, with 5 million and 400 thousand votes, closed the democratic phase of the Second Republic forever.

The sympathizers of Bonaparte soon noticed that the latter was, gradually, centralizing the power on himself and taking away, once again, freedom from the organs of the press or aggregation. The decisive blow came in 1851, when the head of state drafted a new constitution, where the maximum duration of the presidential term was established, which would last 10 years. Furthermore, the legislative initiative would pass into the hands of the president.

De facto, there was no longer talk of the Republic, for which so much had been fought in 1848, but of “Empire”. So much so that Louis Napoleon Bonaparte, in 1852, did:

It took the name of Napoleon III

He declared the Second Napoleonic Empire

He made his title hereditary

In this case, would it be right to speak of revolution? After all, an old regime has been overturned by another with the use, albeit indirect, of physical force. Historians generally believe that is not correct, but it could be an interesting interpretation.

Even the 1871, for example, when it became clear that Bismarck’s confrontation with Prussia would be a failure, there is much confusion as to whether to indicate it as “revolutionary year“or not. Emperor Bonaparte had been captured and the republican forces regained control of Paris, establishing the Third Republic at a time of absolute political fragility and internal tension.

The character of the new government was linked to Bonapartism. For this various uprisings were born, also pushed by the new Marxist ideas, which even led to the birth of Paris City Council.

The modernist Robert Gildea, of the University of Oxford (United Kingdom), believes that this short period can be defined as revolutionary for the city. After all, it meets all the parameters of the definition of “revolution” and represented a defining moment for the entire French socialist movement.