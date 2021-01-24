Tech News

How many TVs can I connect to Sky Q? The different options of Sky

By Brian Adam
0
0
Brian Adam
Sky Q has been in the homes of millions of Italians for some years now. Pay TV is continuously working on what is described as a real ecosystem in its own right which last July was updated with a new graphic interface and which was enriched with several apps.

The question that many are asking, however, is how many tvs can i connect to Sky Q?

Let’s start by saying that Sky Q is available in two versions, Sky Q Platinum and Sky Q Black which also differ in the possibility of seeing with the same Sky Q subscription, the contents of pay TV on multiple televisions and not only on the one to which the decoder is connected.

By choosing Sky Q Platinum, you can subscribe to the Wireless MultiScreen, an option that allows each member of the family to follow their favorite program on TV, smartphone, tablet and PC at the same time and with the same subscription.

It all happens through the Sky Q Mini, i.e. wireless devices that can also be purchased at a later time and that by connecting to the WiFi network or via Ethernet allow you to record, pause, use the restart function and access the entire Sky programming on a second TV.

Sky Q Platinum subscribers are supplied with a Sky Q Mini at the time of subscription, but you can buy three more, for a total of four TVs.

