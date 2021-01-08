Entertainment

“How much are we talking about?”: Galilea Montijo said that he already bid to acquire the house where “Roma” was filmed

By Brian Adam
Galilea Montijo again gave something to talk about, as is usual as she is one of the most controversial conductors due to her self-assured way of being and the “blunders” that he has given on many occasions, which has earned him a lot of comments, mockery and memes. On this occasion the presenter of the program Today She caused an impact by revealing that she is interested in acquiring the house where Alfonso Cuarón’s film “Roma” was filmed.

And it is that this property located on Tepeji street, in the famous neighborhood of Mexico City It has been for sale for a few days according to a sign on the facade of the property, famous for having been the location of the award-winning and world-famous film that launched Oscar-nominee Yalitza Aparicio to fame and where Marina de Tavira and Latin Lover..

It was striking that Galilea Montijo commented on the news and exclaimed that he had already offered an amount that he did not reveal to become the next owner of the property: “I already offered so that it is clear to me where it was filmed”Montijo said in the morning. And it is that the host took it with humor because two years ago when the film achieved recognition at various festivals a few days after its screening, the Guadalajara mentioned a blunder that the public has not forgotten.

A "For Sale" sign on the facade of the famous house caused a commotion and the event went viral (Photo: Twitter @ TheToriParadox)

When referring to RomeHe argued that the film was based and set in the Italian capital, but was corrected by his colleagues who clarified that it was the historic colony located in the Cuauhtémoc mayor’s office.

However, he clarified that he was confused: “If he is in Venice and talks about Rome, well I said … then I would have named it Colonia Roma and maybe I understand him”, Referring to the fact that the director, Cuarón, was at the Venice Film Festival.

This caused netizens to criticize “Gali” for not having investigated the film before announcing the news on the morning show. Now, when announcing the news, the sale commented: “What Legarreta said is true, it is a divine mandate because what do you think, the house where Cuarón filmed part of his film Rome is the sale. How much are we talking about? I already bid” said.

On the occasion of the nominations for the Oscar Awards for the film Roma, by the filmmaker Alfonso Cuarón, the Government of the City in conjunction with the Secretary of Culture, organized in 2019 a series of activities in Colonia Roma, which were from a photographic exhibition on Avenida Álvaro Obregón and guided tours of said neighborhood. The tours were led by José Alfonso Suárez, head of the department of culture and were carried out aboard Turibus trucks provided by the Ministry of Tourism (Photo: Cuartoscuro)

According to an interview given to Televisa’s morning program, the daughter of the owner of the house, Adriana Álvarez, affirmed that the filming of the film brought the family multiple benefits.

“The movie happened, it has been a very positive thing that it gave us, that it has left us, the whole environment, the people who have sold, all the people who have approached for reasons of the film, the Oscars and everything that, but as life goes on we have to follow other paths and definitely with a whole feeling for the love we have for this house, but life has to go on. My mom is still there and everything is still fine, “the woman told the program.

Neither the interiors nor the roof terrace was filmed on said property, only the facade and the patio appear on the tape (Photo: Netflix)

And it is that after the news became viral, the family chose to remove the sale sign: “It was withdrawn because of our decisions, not precisely (because of the fans who called the phone), we are seeing another way of handling things”, express.

The house is located opposite what was the home of the Mexican filmmaker in his childhood, although the interiors of the film were filmed in a building in the Narvarte neighborhood. “The only thing that I want to make clear is that the interior was not filmed here, because it is something that they have handled a lot, here the facade and part of what is the patio were filmed. The interior was not filmed in this house. “, stressed the owner.

