How much does it cost to hack Facebook or Instagram accounts

How much does it cost to hack an email address? What about a credit card? And get access to a Facebook account? Maybe not as much as you think. All these services are offered by cybercriminals in the so-called “Dark Web” and by searching forums, sub-forums and pages of that dark Internet, the price to be paid for each of these actions can be found.

Hacking a Facebook account costs $ 74.5 on average on the Dark Web

This is the work of investigation made by those responsible for the Privacy Affairs website, which belongs to the cybersecurity company NordVPN and which has allowed them to determine the average prices that must be paid to hire “professionals” who carry out these unlawful actions on the Internet

According to the report, whose data is updated to October 2020, hacking a Facebook account costs, on average, $ 74.5 on the Dark Web. Hiring the Instagram hack costs on average $ 55.45 and for a Twitter account you would have to pay $ 49.

Also, you can pay $ 6 to get 1,000 “likes” on Instagram, $ 25 for 1,000 retweets on Twitter, $ 5 per follower in Painterst and $ 15 per followers on TikTok, according to data included in the Privacy Affairs study.

On the other hand, hacking a Gmail account costs on average $ 155.73While transferring less than $ 3,000 from a stolen Paypal account can cost $ 320.39. Also, you can steal money from Western Union and pay $ 98.15 for amounts greater than $ 1,000.

Obtaining a MasterCard credit card, cloned with PIN, only costs 15 dollars, while a Visa card costs 25 dollars and an American Express, $ 35. If you want to know the details of consumption, balance and other data of a credit card, it will be necessary to pay between 12 and 20 dollars more. On the contrary, for the login data of a bank account the fee varies between 35 and 65 dollars.

The report also provides information on what it costs to obtain false documents: $ 550 for a U.S. driver’s license, $ 1,500 on average for a passport to be a U.S., Canadian or European citizen, or $ 500 for a European national identification card.

