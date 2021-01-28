How much does Jeff Bezos make per minute? The dizzying salary of the Amazon CEO

- Advertisement -

By now we know: Jeff Bezos is the richest man in the world with a multi-billion dollar fortune, but the question that many ask is: how much does he earn per minute and per month? Business Insider took care of the calculations, but on the data of last year.

Despite the enormous wealth, however, Bezos’ salary as Amazon CEO is just over $ 80,000 a year, about 82 thousand to be precise. This is due to the fact that Bezos’ net worth consists mainly of Amazon stocks, which he resells from time to time, and since e-commerce shares have seen a large increase in value due to the pandemic. , the Bezos’ personal wealth has grown out of all proportion and allowed him to detach other entrepreneurs.

Going into more detail, and going into more coins that are always the object of curiosity of users and enthusiasts, the Business Insider has calculated that Jeff Bezos earns $ 2,489 per second, or $ 149,353 per minute. These data are also affected by fluctuations in the value of the Amazon stock which, however, is firmly among those with the highest value on the market thanks to the financial strength it enjoys and the enormous success.