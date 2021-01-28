Tech News

How much does Jeff Bezos make per minute? The dizzying salary of the Amazon CEO

By Brian Adam
0
0
How much does Jeff Bezos make per minute? The dizzying salary of the CEO of Amazon
How Much Does Jeff Bezos Make Per Minute? The Dizzying

Must Read

Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

How much does Jeff Bezos make per minute? The dizzying salary of the CEO of Amazon

By now we know: Jeff Bezos is the richest man in the world with a multi-billion dollar fortune, but the question that many ask is: how much does he earn per minute and per month? Business Insider took care of the calculations, but on the data of last year.

Despite the enormous wealth, however, Bezos’ salary as Amazon CEO is just over $ 80,000 a year, about 82 thousand to be precise. This is due to the fact that Bezos’ net worth consists mainly of Amazon stocks, which he resells from time to time, and since e-commerce shares have seen a large increase in value due to the pandemic. , the Bezos’ personal wealth has grown out of all proportion and allowed him to detach other entrepreneurs.

Going into more detail, and going into more coins that are always the object of curiosity of users and enthusiasts, the Business Insider has calculated that Jeff Bezos earns $ 2,489 per second, or $ 149,353 per minute. These data are also affected by fluctuations in the value of the Amazon stock which, however, is firmly among those with the highest value on the market thanks to the financial strength it enjoys and the enormous success.

- Advertisement -
Follow us on Google News

Related Articles

Apps

Google Maps on Android Auto makes it easy to plan routes in electric cars

Brian Adam - 0
Google Maps makes electric vehicle journeys easier and safer with its latest addition to Android Auto: you can now plan the routes...
Read more
Tech News

The smartphone market increased in late 2020

Brian Adam - 0
2020 was difficult, ravaged by the COVID-19 pandemic. A year in which many companies saw their operations slow down and even...
Read more
Android

Android 11 comes to the Samsung Galaxy M21 starting in India

Brian Adam - 0
Android 11 continues its landing in the eligible devices that are in circulation and Samsung is one of the manufacturers that is...
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

©