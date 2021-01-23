Tech News

How much does the new DVB T2 decoder cost? The guide to the switch off

By Brian Adam
0
0
After publishing the schedule of the switch off to DVB-T2, let’s go down further in. view of the transition that will start in September, and we begin to understand what are the prices of decoders.

Let’s start by saying that, unlike what happens with Tivùsat decoders, prices are much lower for DVB-T2 ones. The average is 40 Euros, but browsing the internet on Amazon, eBay and similar stores you can also find them at prices below 30 Euros, while it is advisable not to go beyond 50 Euros.

But let’s say that a Leebox brand DVB-T2 Full HD decoder, with remote control, can easily cost under 30 Euros, while obviously if you want a Combo DVB-T2 and satellite decoder with slot for Tivùsat cards can also go under 100 Euros.

Before choosing which decoder to buy, however, we renew our invitation to carry out the test to understand if your TV is compatible with DVB-T2: the channels in question, which allow even the less experienced to complete the test to quickly understand if it is necessary to change the equipment or not, they have been available for some months. Broadly speaking, however, if you bought the new TV from 2017 onwards, it is certainly compatible.

