“How much envy is in his being!”: Jorge D’Alessio criticized Dulce for her statements against María José

The singer Jorge D´Alessio criticized the attitude of the singer Sweet after she stated that she did not like the way in which Maria Jose, with whom he appears collaborating in the show known as Great goddesses, performs some songs from the 80’s.

The vocalist and leader of the group Matute, assured that behind the criticism that Dulce made of his partner there is nothing but jealousy due to the great talent that María José has. It was through a comment on social networks where, Although he did not direct the comment directly to Dulce, he did make a reference where it was clear that it was for the singer.

So were the posts on Twitter:

I saw an interview prior to an online concert by … How can I say it so they don’t know who I’m talking about? … of artists from the 80s, let’s put it like this, 3 singers + guest In the interview, 2 of them excellent, LOTS OF CLASS! But there was one that GOD! How much envy is in your being!

And it was precisely in an interview with Great goddesses where Dulce referred the criticism to María José, who served as a guest at the show, In which Rocío Banquells and María Del Sol would also participate. This is how Dulce criticized María José:

When he recorded his album that covers, well I heard it, but I hear ‘Un nuevo amor’ and I stay with María del Sol, sincerely without wanting to bother anyone. I hear Rocío’s and I stay with Rocío, they are my reference

Jorge D’Alessio assured that these types of attitudes speak of the singer’s lack of humility and therefore it is necessary to face that if there is someone with talent, then surely There are also millions of much more talented people, and who should have respected the place of his guest:

Regardless of the size of your career or how talented you may become, you have to know how to recognize the talent of others with HUMILITY and understand that there are 10 million more talented than you! Also, giving your guest her place is just a matter of appreciation and EDUCATION!

Although Dulce has not come out to respond to the publications of the son of the “Sleeping Lioness”, it was the same singer who came out to clarify that the message she had given in the television interview had been misinterpreted and that between them it is considered an honor that someone interprets the song of another artist. So he said:

That there are people who sing our songs is an honor for us, so that this music is made known to the new generations. This is what happens when, for example, María José recorded the songs of my friends. What I said is that when I hear someone sing ‘Magic Moon’ I remember Rocío Banquells. When someone sings ‘Un nuevo amor’ I think of María del Sol, because they are my companions and because we are from the same generation, we sing together, so of course I have to remember them “

He also clarified that this was only about some media that wanted to take advantage of a “misinterpretation” of their statements:

In no way is there intent and much less envy, on the contrary, we are happy to have María José with us. Ignore that yellow news. There are people who just want to put the needle in to draw thread. Not everything that is said is true

