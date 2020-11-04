How not to have photos located: the question of GPS metadata

Virtually all smartphones we have in hand have a GPS. The latter allows, first of all, to make services such as Google Maps work, as well as to quickly send our position to others. Secondly, we can always remember where we took a photo, thanks to the “GPS Tag” feature implemented by many devices.

Are we sure, however, that it’s always a good idea to keep geolocation enabled when taking a selfie or recording a video? Where is location information stored? In a world where lots of photos are shared online, can there be some privacy issues? To answer these questions, we need to delve into the unknown and interesting world of metadata.

Photos with the GPS tag can be located

Some will say that it is obvious that the location of a photo taken with an active GPS tag can be located. In fact, so obvious it’s not. In fact, there are many people who think that geolocation information simply remains saved on their smartphone. This is without mentioning the hectic lives we all lead: someone may have enabled location by pressing “Accept” to hurry up and start using the Camera app, while others may have simply forgotten to disable the setting after using it. time.

Not to mention those who always keep the active position to use smartband and so on. In short, the cases that lead to the use, even “unconscious”, of the GPS tag in photos and videos they are numerous.

That said, what does it mean, in practical terms, to use the GPS functionality? It means saving information about the location where a shot was taken within the photo file itself. We explain ourselves better: to make all devices display an image correctly and identify its authenticity, the Camera app on smartphones “records” information within JPG files (or other image formats). The user can then easily trace, for example, the device with which that photo was taken, as well as various settings related to it, such as ISO sensitivity, rotation and focal distance.

All details that can be very useful to those who know about photographs. In addition, this information ensures that a photo was taken at a certain time with a specific device, so that no one can “cheat”. These are the metadata, “hidden” directly inside the photos.

Guess what: among this information, if the image was taken with the GPS tag feature enabled, there are also latitutide and longitude. Combine this data with today’s tools, see Google Maps, and bingo: a user who knows the metadata can locate the place where you took a certain photo. Yes, you got it right, by sharing a “raw” image made with your smartphone and keeping the GPS tag enabled, someone can potentially trace where you have been or where you live (if you have taken a photo of your home).

The “fault” lies with the EXIFs

To solve this problem, it is a good idea to first find out how you might access the GPS position recorded at the time a photo was taken. Some of you may be thinking that it is particularly difficult to find this data. The answer is absolutely no.

If you have Windows 10, it only takes a few clicks: take a photo with an active GPS tag, move it to your computer, click on it with the right mouse button, select the “Properties” item, move to the “Details” tab and, scrolling the page, you will find the section “GPS” with latitude and longitude.

If this is not enough, to get even more information, you can upload an image, or have it found directly from a URL, on free online services such as Exif Info. The latter analyze the shot thoroughly and return, in a few seconds, all the information contained therein. In short, practically child’s play.

The “fault” is of the EXIF (Exchangeable image file format), additional data that is inserted into some popular image formats, such as JPG, to provide some technical data on the shot. However, as we have seen, this data is essentially accessible to everyone.

The potential dangers in terms of privacy (social networks have taken cover)

If in the case of date, time and shooting settings this isn’t an issue, it could potentially become one in terms of privacy when it comes to GPS data. In fact, online an image can be seen by many people and, especially if the shot is about private places (such as your home), it is good avoid giving your location to strangers in this way (don’t worry, obviously for the illustrative images we used a public place of little relevance, in which there is essentially nothing).

Just think that, in 2012, Vice published an article in which John McAfee was interviewed in Guatemala. The latter was at the center of problems with justice, which was looking for him. Apparently, according to what was reported by TheNextWeb, the police they managed to identify an “old location” of McAfee using the EXIF ​​data of a photo published in the Vice article. It was never clear whether McAfee and his associates had changed the location or not, but the incident certainly represents an interesting example of how the GPS tag can be used.

Furthermore, unfortunately, there are malicious people who “dig” into the images published online in search of personal data, to then share them and perhaps publicly denigrate a person. This practice has a very specific name: doxing. The latter is considered by many to be harmful, but is also used as a journalistic investigation tool. In short, there is a long-standing debate around this practice.

Luckily, the main social networks have already run for cover for some time, given that the latter adopt compression algorithms which, in fact, make the aforementioned metadata disappear. In short, if you usually publish images on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and similar services, you don’t have to worry.

In fact, as also pointed out by a survey carried out by Kaspersky in 2016, the aforementioned services delete EXIF ​​information by default. Note how, however, the now defunct Google+ did not. In short, even in this case it is good to inquire about the individual services, as social minors may not delete the metadata.

For the rest, then, when does the problem arise? Mainly to the publishing “raw” image files on services like Google Drive, which do not delete metadata, or on websites that do not provide protection in this regard. In short, the cases in which there may be problems with the GPS tag are still widespread.

Just think of the fact that Drive allows you to share links containing images with everyone.

How not to be located through photos

Having understood the problem, we come to the solution, which is actually very simple. In fact, it is enough to put into practice some precautions. For example, if you want to keep the technical details on their creation inside the photos, but not the GPS tag, that’s enough disable the appropriate functionality from your smartphone. Typically, the Camera app allows you to do this quickly.

If this is not possible, there are numerous tools which allow you to remove EXIF ​​data. For example, we mention the Verexif web portal, as well as the Photo Metadata Remover application. On computers, you can rely on the Exif Purge program. Furthermore, the same Windows 10, allows, from the photo properties tab, to press on the item “Remove properties and personal information” and delete the GPS data.

In short, the ways to remove GPS-related information from photos are certainly not lacking and just a few clicks are enough to check that everything has happened correctly, as we have seen previously. Just be aware that some tools also remove photo rotation data, so you may then have to “fix” them manually. In short, avoid publishing private photos taken with active GPS tags and defend your privacy. You now have all the tools to do it.