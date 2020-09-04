Tech News

How powerful is the hardware of a pregnancy test? More than IBM’s first PC

By Brian Adam
0
6
How powerful is the hardware of a pregnancy test? More than the first IBM PC
How Powerful Is The Hardware Of A Pregnancy Test? More

Must Read

Android

The Pixel 5 will be significantly cheaper than the Pixel 4, according to the latest leak

Brian Adam - 0
If nothing fails, in the month of October we will attend the presentation of the next phones signed by Google. As...
Read more
Android

How to activate VoLTE and WiFi calls on OnePlus mobiles

Brian Adam - 0
Having better audio quality in calls is possible thanks to WiFi and VoLTE calls, two options that depend on the operator and...
Read more
Tech News

How powerful is the hardware of a pregnancy test? More than IBM’s first PC

Brian Adam - 0
Two Twitter users enjoyed opening two digital pregnancy tests from two different brands to try and figure out what was inside. Their analysis...
Read more
Game Reviews

The Last Campfire Review: Hello Games after No Man’s Sky

Brian Adam - 0
The Last Campfire is the new game from the English team Hello Games, mainly known for No Man's Sky: how is it doing? A few...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

How powerful is the hardware of a pregnancy test? More than the first IBM PC

Two Twitter users enjoyed opening two digital pregnancy tests from two different brands to try and figure out what was inside. Their analysis of the components inside them surprised both: the hardware in fact it would seem more powerful than that of the first PC produced by the historic company IBM.

According to what foone and xtoff discovered, each test contains a Holtek HT48C06 8-bit 4 Mhz processor with 64 bytes of RAM, a 3V CR1616 battery and an LCD screen; foone stated that “It might seem very limited because it only has 64 bytes of RAM, but it uses a pipelined architecture to run at 1 instruction per cycle, offering pretty good performance for a 4Mhz CPU”.

Still, according to him this chip is faster than the CPU used in the original IBM PC, that is, an Intel 8088 8-bit 5Mhz microprocessor, in the calculation of numbers and other basic operations. Unfortunately, however, it cannot be used to play Doom as it would not be reprogrammable to start other programs, nor can you load a MAME emulator. The entire Twitter threadHowever, it contains many small pearls that we recommend reading.

Meanwhile, many other curiosities have appeared in the tech world such as the battery of the future, capable of lasting up to 28,000 years, and the LG PuriCare battery-powered portable air purifier / mask.

Related Articles

Android

The Pixel 5 will be significantly cheaper than the Pixel 4, according to the latest leak

Brian Adam - 0
If nothing fails, in the month of October we will attend the presentation of the next phones signed by Google. As...
Read more
Android

How to activate VoLTE and WiFi calls on OnePlus mobiles

Brian Adam - 0
Having better audio quality in calls is possible thanks to WiFi and VoLTE calls, two options that depend on the operator and...
Read more
Game Reviews

The Last Campfire Review: Hello Games after No Man’s Sky

Brian Adam - 0
The Last Campfire is the new game from the English team Hello Games, mainly known for No Man's Sky: how is it doing? A few...
Read more
Tech News

Razer introduces the new Razer Naga Pro modular mouse

Brian Adam - 0
Razer today announced the new Naga Pro wireless mouse, the newest addition to the HyperSpeed ​​Wireless line that is based on the modular design...
Read more
Apps

Google Play Music already allows you to export your local playlists: so you can save your lists in M3U format

Brian Adam - 0
This September the shutdown of Google Play Music, the application begins to disappear from the Play Store so that by the end of this...
Read more
Game Reviews

Marvel’s Avengers: Recensione della campagna singleplayer

Brian Adam - 0
Il nuovo gioco di Crystal Dynamics presenta un singleplayer ricco e concreto, decisamente inaspettato per un games as a service. Marvel's...
Read more

Categories

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

©