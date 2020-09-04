How powerful is the hardware of a pregnancy test? More than IBM’s first PC

Two Twitter users enjoyed opening two digital pregnancy tests from two different brands to try and figure out what was inside. Their analysis of the components inside them surprised both: the hardware in fact it would seem more powerful than that of the first PC produced by the historic company IBM.

According to what foone and xtoff discovered, each test contains a Holtek HT48C06 8-bit 4 Mhz processor with 64 bytes of RAM, a 3V CR1616 battery and an LCD screen; foone stated that “It might seem very limited because it only has 64 bytes of RAM, but it uses a pipelined architecture to run at 1 instruction per cycle, offering pretty good performance for a 4Mhz CPU”.

Still, according to him this chip is faster than the CPU used in the original IBM PC, that is, an Intel 8088 8-bit 5Mhz microprocessor, in the calculation of numbers and other basic operations. Unfortunately, however, it cannot be used to play Doom as it would not be reprogrammable to start other programs, nor can you load a MAME emulator. The entire Twitter threadHowever, it contains many small pearls that we recommend reading.

