how prince harry and meghan markle finally dissed the british royals!

That the British royal family seems to derive some of its values ​​from the colonial history of the British Empire has again become painfully clear in recent times. Whereas the colonial past is a miserable chapter that has been closed by current social standards, the British royals, on the other hand, do not seem to be able to break with this past just like that. Dutchcowboys previously wrote an interesting article on this issue.

Family values ​​from a colonial past?

The colonial history of the British Empire was largely dominated by the oppression of the indigenous population, the trading of indigenous slaves and, last but not least, the subjugation of almost all women. At the time, this business model seemed pre-eminently suitable for making as much profit as possible. About the backs of the oppressed, of course. Since then we have come a long way socially and we no longer believe that such a business model can be maintained indefinitely. That is to say, most of us …

In a sense, however, recent events involving Prince Harry, Meghan Markle as well as the earlier revelations about Princess Diana seem to take us back to this long-forgotten colonial past. A colonial past where you could casually decide about the lives and / or death of individual people without arousing suspicion. And especially those with a color. The derived disrespect for individual lives, which seems to have its primary roots in this colonial past, has apparently managed to survive somewhere deep in the depths of the British royal palace.

Disdain for ‘the weaker sex’ traditionally successful

The way Princess Diana has been treated by the royals from the outset has made an equal and happy marriage impossible from the outset. The more or less characteristic association with ‘the weaker sex’ within the family has led directly to her downfall and indirectly to her eventual death, I think there is no doubt about that. The fact that, as the matriarch of the royal family, Queen Elizabeth has most likely long ago exchanged her feminine powers for a more patriarchal form, in order to rule in an originally male stronghold, only confirms my hypothesis.

Although it initially seems that the royals wanted to redo such a trick against Meghan Markle, they have miscalculated the fact that Meghan is a powerful modern woman who does not just let the cheese off her bread. food. Of course, Prince Harry should not be underestimated in this respect either.

Stick of ‘the skin color’ offers no solace

All this despite the fact that the British royals have searched extra deep in the depths of their family history for an extra stick to hit with. Where the stick of ‘the weaker sex’ no longer offered a solution, the stick of ‘the skin color’ should have been decisive in this case. After all, in its illustrious past, the British Empire has always succeeded in crushing any form of opposition mercilessly and permanently enslaving any potential opponent.

British royals are obsolete

Unfortunately for the historically outdated British royals, their inability to move within modern social relationships is now starting to play tricks on them. The British royals, still partly living in the past, show convincingly that family values ​​based on an illustrious colonial history are no longer tenable in the light of current social relations and media, period.