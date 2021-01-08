How Telegram differs from WhatsApp and its new 2021 policies

- Advertisement -

Have you received the new notification of WhatsApp and put you on alert? Well, the fast messaging app has mentioned, through a brief statement on all cell phones in the world, that it will enable its new 2021 security policies.

They indicate that WhatsApp may use your information to synchronize it with Facebook. Especially on the subject of your name, contacts and phone number. This will generate to improve, understand, personalize, support our services and offers of the social network.

Despite the fear that exist, a large part of users has returned to the tendency to Telegram , who has gained quite a few users in what was 2020.

It offers a variety of features that WhatsApp does not have, for example in Telegram You can change the color of the platform completely, delete messages without leaving a trace and even schedule your messages. What is the difference between them?

Are you using WhatsApp and Telegram? Know what its characteristics are. (Photo: MAG)

WHATSAPP VS TELEGRAM: HOW THEY DIFFERENT

If you do not want to accept the new policies of WhatsApp Sooner or later you will have to do it in case you want to continue using the application. But they also have chat alternatives like Telegram. Here we compare them:

