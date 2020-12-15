How the EU finally unites law and reality with the DSA – at least almost

- Advertisement -

The internet and the year 2000

Do you still remember the year 2000? What was your digital life like back then? Did you still dial into the internet with a 56k modem? Did you spend your afternoons in the after-school club with your Gameboy Color or did you carry your presentations around the world on floppy disks?

The world then – especially when compared to today – was very analogous. For example, the European Union (EU) e-commerce directive from 2000 had little to do with today’s reality.

Back then, Amazon was just a small and insignificant digital bookseller. And it was difficult to predict at the time that billions of search queries and purchases would be made once a day using Google’s technology or that there would be social networks like Facebook with around three billion users.

Why the Digital Services Act (DSA) was necessary

What the reality looks like today is known. The internet is determined by a few dominant companies around the world. The focus is on the GAFA conglomerate around Google, Amazon, Facebook and Apple.

But Microsoft, Twitter, Reddit, Salesforce and Co. also occupy positions in their areas that resemble a monopoly. The list goes on. It is clear, however, that the digital world is large, but also very small at the top.

The E-Commerce Directive – and its equivalents – was not and is not designed for such developments. This is why the European Commission has drawn up the so-called Digital Services Act (DSA) over the past few months and years.

The goal of the EU’s Digital Services Act (DSA)

A first draft of the Digital Services Act had already appeared in summer 2019. Since then, companies and lobby associations have known that the EU is busy regulating the digital world.

And that’s what it’s ultimately about: the digital world. And this is – as we have just noticed – dominated by a few corporations. It is precisely those gatekeepers like Amazon, Google and Facebook that are to be restricted by the DSA.

The new law is intended to promote competition in the future and prevent monopoly formation. The penalties set should also apply to existing corporations. So anyone who violates the new regulations and does not adjust the measures in time, risks penalties.

What is it about, for example? The Digital Services Act provides, among other things, that monopolists are no longer allowed to prefer their own offers. That means: Google and Apple, for example, are no longer allowed to install apps on smartphones, but have to give users a free choice.

A second rule stipulates that Facebook must share its data and services with direct competitors. This is the only way to guarantee freedom of choice and equal opportunities.

In practice this means: Facebook must technically enable European users to communicate directly with a Twitter user without any obstacles.

The penalties in the Digital Services Act (DSA)

In order to make violations of the DSA as unattractive as possible, the new law provides for high penalties. There is a risk of penalties of up to six percent of annual sales. The last step is therefore an exclusion from the European market.

Both points are too unspecific, however. The European General Data Protection Regulation already threatens high penalties. In reality, however, even large data criminals get away with relatively minor penalties.

It is not to be expected that the situation at the DSA will suddenly change. Exclusion from the market is also not an option for users. Of course, the European Union can punish Facebook and ban services like Instagram and WhatsApp.

In doing so, however, politicians would also deprive their citizens of important communication channels. There are no comparable European providers in most sectors.

The big problem with the Digital Services Act

At least in theory, the DSA sounds like a sensible legal decision. The details – such as the penalties – would arise in everyday life. The big problem, however, is not the law itself, but its implementation.

In the next steps, the European Commission’s proposal must first be discussed and accepted by the Council of Member States and the European Parliament. It may well be a few years before the Digital Services Act becomes a reality.