How the vacuum cleaner has changed the cleaning routine

First was the broom, an instrument invented by Shakers that would make cleaning easier and more effective since the 19th century. In the year 1901 the first vacuum cleaner, created by the engineer Hubert Cecil Booth, would reach the world.

Although the vacuum cleaner as we know it today was invented by Murray Spengler, who together with WB Hoover in 1908 commercialized the Baby Daisy model. Over the years and technological evolution, it has been possible to create a much more effective device. A whole new generation that has revolutionized home cleaning forever. Suitable for cleaning a multitude of surfaces and fabrics. The vacuum cleaner came with the intention of changing the routine of each home and achieving a result much closer to perfection.

How the vacuum cleaner has evolved

At present, the vaccum cleaner manages to clean while disinfecting with great efficiency. Capable of removing almost 100% of bacteria and fungi from many surfaces. They have become intelligent machines with programs. These can be chosen and activated, depending on the needs of the material to be cleaned. For example, you can clean as many floors as carpets, ensuring in both cases a thorough and perfect cleaning. It also allows the aspiration of liquids in the event of a spill accident. Another of its great functions is the possibility of cleaning the sofa and even glass surfaces. This is possible thanks to its multiple accessories, depending on what the user needs.

The vacuum cleaner has made it possible to clean all types of surfaces such as marble, ceramic, carpets. The possibility of including accessories allows deep cleaning throughout the home: glass surfaces, bathroom areas, kitchen and even fabrics such as cushions and curtains.

It allows vacuuming any type of liquid and dry dirt and cleaning the entire home in a comfortable and simple way. The majority of current vacuum cleaners have unlimited autonomy. In this way, continuous cleaning is achieved without stops, which greatly speeds up the whole process.

Another great revolution has been steam cleaning, since it can be used on the most delicate floors and clean with peace of mind. Thus the vacuum cleaner respects and cares for the surface to be cleaned at all times.

The vacuum cleaner is part of the present and the future

Cleaning and technology go hand in hand, currently society has a very powerful technology to do this task. Thanks to the vacuum cleaner it can be done not only in a simple way, but also in a much more efficient way. With the vacuum cleaner you get a result closer to perfection that allows you to reach more areas and with more success.

In the future it is expected that this type of machine will be much more autonomous, that perhaps the cleaning of an entire home can be done simply by pressing a button. As is already done, for example with the blinds system, which are increasingly automated. Housework will stop taking up so much time for society and will give way to a time when cleaning is secondary.

