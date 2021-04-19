How the YouTube video recommendation system works

- Advertisement -

YouTube has released new information to publicize the operation of its video recommendation system. In a video starring Rachel Alves, the company’s product manager, YouTube provides a number of clues about its recommendation algorithm with the aim of helping content creators to retain an audience and increase the reproductions of their videos.

As he explains, the company has been refining the metrics to achieve those goals. Initially, until 2011, relied solely on clicks and views, which “encouraged clickbait and tabloid headlines.” As of 2015, and although views continue to count, “user satisfaction”, viewing time and the responsibility of the content creator began to be privileged as criteria.

Although viewing time is a more “indicative of content quality” criterion, it is not the definitive metric that helps YouTube adjust its recommendations. In this sense, the company strives to increasingly define “quality and value” of the viewing time.

To obtain such data, YouTube uses surveys to users to find out what content they enjoy the most; prioritize videos produced by recognized institutions or personalities and it minimizes the dissemination of those videos that violate its content policy.

Ultimately, the YouTube’s recommendation system is designed according to two criteria: helping users find the videos they want to watch and maximize long-term viewer satisfaction. That way, the company’s goal of getting viewers to return to YouTube again and again to see new videos will be met.

Surveys to different users and algorithms

The information that YouTube obtains in the aforementioned surveys, millions a month according to Alves, is not then shared with the video creators. The platform claims that it uses this data to improve its algorithms and systems, and says it is working on new formulas to share these satisfaction surveys with its users.

However, beyond this direct feedback channel, YouTube also collects information through clicks on “Like” and “Dislike” tabs that appear in the videos.

All this information serves to feed two different algorithms, since one takes care of the selection of the videos that appear on the home page and another makes up the recommended list that is offered to each user. That is, there is no single and central algorithm that directs all the suggestions of the platform.

To generate them, the YouTube algorithm joins videos that are usually watched together or in a row, contents that are related by the subject they deal with or videos that are part of the user’s viewing history. In this way, YouTube intends to move towards a recommendation system in which there is a balance between user satisfaction and the responsibility of the platform to offer certain types of content or not.

