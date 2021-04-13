How to access the latest songs you have listened to on Spotify, ordered by date

- Advertisement -

It is curious that Spotify has been behind it for so many years and that it was not until a couple of weeks ago that one of the most basic functions of the platform was still absent, such as knowing, in detail, what we had heard and when , in case we want to recall one of those themes that have marked us the most and that we repeatedly hear before certain dates or events. Until now, the closest thing we had was a section with the latest albums that we have played within the platform, which is not really useful to know exactly what we have heard: the same thing we have only played a couple or three of themes, and with that old resource it was impossible to remember, specifically, the ones we liked the most. Now available for all accounts So, you already have in your Spotify mobile application this new function that is responsible for reminding you of each song you have heard, its order and the date, in a history that more or less covers a couple months and a half. Something that many would have preferred to be deeper but as a first attempt, it is not bad. So to access this history, what you have to do is verify that you have installed the most recent version available in both the iOS App Store and the Android Play Store, and then access the app. You will see in the upper right a new icon that is that of a kind of clock and an arrow that indicates return, to return to what we have already reproduced. In addition, the first time you enter Spotify after the update, a huge pop-up will appear that will call out to you to test this functionality. So we pay attention to that call and click on the clock. The latest reproductions will appear within Spotify, which, in our case, goes from April 7 to January 21, 2021, which more or less means two and a half months. Obviously, depending on the number of songs you listen to, that list will be that deep that you can relive at any moment, without having to go to the other sections that have been added and where, by the way, podcasts take on special relevance. With suggestions for chapters under 15 minutes, in case we don’t have too much time to listen to one of these canned shows.