How to activate and organize the Gboard clipboard, the Google keyboard

Gboard, the keyboard of Google, has a great function that it is usual not to get too much out of: the clipboard. It is a function that we have to activate it manually And, on a keyboard, it is not too frequent to look for small icons that activate specific functions, so it is easy to go unnoticed.

Let’s tell you how to activate the google keyboard clipboard And what is it for, since it is a very useful option that can save us time on more than one occasion, especially if we send some recurring messages.

The Gboard clipboard, a somewhat unknown wonder

The Gboard clipboard, the Google keyboard, stores what we have copied in the last hour, except in the specific cases that we will detail later. The main “problem” is that we have to activate it manually, so it is usually a great unknown. Activating it is very simple.

Open the Google keyboard in any application

Click on the folder icon

Activate the clipboard

Once we activate the clipboard, all text or links that we copy to the clipboard will be stored in Gboard for an hour. What does this allow us? That we can access that information and copy it within the applications quickly. It is best understood by example. Imagine that every day you have to send an email, WhatsApp message or others with a start of the style “Good morning, I hope everything is fine, I am writing to …” We can fix this text inside Gboard so that, just by pressing it, the text is copied directly within the app (Gmail, WhatsApp, etc.)

This is precisely the option we were talking about, which allows us texts to be stored for more than an hour. These fixed texts are not erased and are designed so that we can copy text recurrently without having to write everything from scratch.

If we click on the button on the right, shaped like a pencil, we can organize the entire clipboard, moving each of the elements individually, deleting them, adding new elements and more. As you can see, it is a fairly powerful tool integrated within the Google keyboard and that, if we get used to using it, can save us a lot of time.