How to activate Covid-19 tracking in any country without downloading its official apps

Last week we received some important news about the official Spanish application for Covid-19 contact tracing, as it was the arrival of two new autonomous communities, Madrid and Navarra, and the announcement and publication by Apple of a new version of iOS, 13.7, which allows us to enjoy this tracking without having to download Covid Radar on our terminal.

That is those from Cupertino have decided to cut their losses and install this tracking option on all their terminals by default, leaving it activated as standard for all users. In this way, no one has to make the effort to go to the App Store and download the application that is in force in their territory and, as if this were not enough, making it much easier for us to stay safe when we travel, by adding country selection functions.

In this way, if we travel (and they leave us) to Germany, for example, we will only have to go to the phone, tell him that the Covid-19 traces are done in that country and he will change the main app to carry out that monitoring of everything what we do. In a fast way that avoids us looking for which application will be the official one in each place where we land.

“Exposure Notifications”, your name

This new function that comes to the “Settings” of our iPhone It’s called “Exposure Notifications”, and they will do the same job as the official apps, Like the Spanish one, a Covid Radar that in case of having had a suspicious contact with a person who has tested positive after a few days, will notify us. Now, it will not be necessary to have it installed for the phone itself to notify us that it is recommended that we stay in quarantine.

New tracking options within iOS 13.7.

To check that you have everything in order and that iOS can notify you of these risky contacts, just You have to go to the “Settings” and in the search write “Covid”. A first option will appear, which is the one we have to choose. Inside it, you will see how it detects the country in which we are, if the service is active as well as the name of its official application. If you have it installed, you can delete it without fear because it will continue to work for you.

If you touch on the name of the country’s official app, you will access another menu that allows you to add another country (region). This is where you have to go if you go abroad in the next few months. However, if you touch our app again, you will see that two functions appear that can be activated or not. These are “Share exhibition information” and “Share trips”. The first is the one that allows the whole system to work and the second is the one that You can tell us if, in case of traveling outside our usual city, we want you to keep track of us. In this way the tracing of each possible contact that we have will be much more precise.