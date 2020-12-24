How to activate Google Chrome’s advanced PDF reader

- Advertisement -

For a long time in the browser Google Chrome It includes the ability to read PDF natively, which is most useful, since these types of documents are very common. Of course, the tool activated by default is quite basic, but there is a way to improve this without having to install anything at all.

For many, the options that are currently included in the Google browser are more than enough, an example is being able to manage the zoom or print. But for others this will be very little and they will need something more. Luckily, the Mountain View company has been working on offering an improvement to use PDF for users who, of course, are currently in the testing phase, but can be used if desired.

How to activate the new PDF reader

The truth is that it is not dangerous to do this, and in the event that you do not like the operation it is always possible to return to the use of the previous viewer in Google Chrome. The fact is that in the latest stable version of the browser it is already possible Activate in a comfortable and simple way the development that in a short time will be the official one for the North American firm.

To get what we say, you have to perform a few Steps that we are going to indicate next:

Type in the Google Chrome browser bar chrome: // flags /

Then, on the screen that appears you have to do the same in the search box in the upper area, but in this case what you have to put is PDF Viewer .

. Now in the drop-down box in the right area, you have to choose Enabled so that it is activated in the new PDF viewer in the browser.

so that it is activated in the new PDF viewer in the browser. To finish, what you have to do is restart Google Chrome so that everything works correctly.

Some things that this new viewer includes

Now there is a sidebar in which you can see the content of the PDF, something that is ideal if it has several pages, since it is possible to jump directly to the one you need. It is even possible to see up to two sheets in parallel if desired, which is very interesting for when something has to be printed and it is possible to use the option of using double-sided. The truth is that there are several of the best that are included and, without a doubt, you will leave this new tool activated, since it is most useful.

