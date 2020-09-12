Tech GiantsGoogle

How to activate Google’s safe search on your Android and filter violent or adult content

By Brian Adam
0
1
How to activate Google safe search on your Android and filter violent or adult content
How To Activate Google's Safe Search On Your Android And

Must Read

Google

How to activate Google’s safe search on your Android and filter violent or adult content

Brian Adam - 0
When we make a query in Google, the search engine can return any type of results, but sometimes we may be interested...
Read more
Tech News

A rare and ancient breed of “singing” dogs has been sighted in the wild after 50 years

Brian Adam - 0
A New Guinea singing dog had not been seen in the wild for 50 years. These rare dogs, in fact, are typically only...
Read more
iphone

iPhone 12, comes yes or no? All about Apple’s top of the range

Brian Adam - 0
Is the iPhone 12 presentation event imminent or not? The doubt has arisen to a bit of all fans, whether they are Apple...
Read more
Tech News

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080: here are the first benchmarks published online

Brian Adam - 0
Following the official presentation of Ampere video cards, we return to the subject because of a performance leak of one of the new GPUs.Specifically,...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

How to activate Google safe search on your Android and filter violent or adult content

When we make a query in Google, the search engine can return any type of results, but sometimes we may be interested block results with explicit content, like pornography, if the smallest of the house use our or their own Android mobile or tablet.

Luckily and for our peace of mind, the search engine has tools for this and we can activate the “Safe Search”, a filter that takes care of block images, videos and websites with explicit content in Google search results.

Block results with explicit content from Google for Android

Google App

We can activate the Safe Search from the Google application that we have installed on our Android. To do this, we just have to follow these simple steps, and the configuration will be preset until we decide to revert it by following the same process:

  1. Open the app Google.
  2. In the lower right, tap Plus Then in Settings> General.
  3. Active Safe Search.

To reverse this safe search, we will only have to repeat the same process and uncheck “Safe search” in the last one, thus we will recover the results without filters for minors.

Block results with explicit content from the browser

Browser

We can also activate Google Safe Search from any browser simply by going to Google’s online configuration, which is accessible from anywhere. To achieve this, we will follow these steps:

  1. Go to Search Settings.
  2. Look for the “Safe Search Filters” section.
  3. Active Filter explicit results.
  4. Tap on save to fix the settings.

Once Google Safe Search is activated will be activated on all our devices that we have linked to our Google account. To see explicit results again we have to deactivate this filter following the same steps but deactivating the last point.

Google reports that the Safe Search filter is not entirely accurate, but that it allows us to avoid much of the violent and adult content from its search results.

Related Articles

Google

Google Play Games allow you to discover free games, without ads and without purchases: these are their filters

Brian Adam - 0
The application Google Play Games is the best place to discover new titles to play on your Android device, especially now thanks...
Read more
Google

115 Google Play offers: apps and games for free and with great discounts for a short time

Brian Adam - 0
Every week, we collect for you the best offers of the moment on Google Play, including paid applications, games and customization packages...
Read more
Apps

Google Photos for beginners: first steps to start saving all your photos

Brian Adam - 0
Google Photos comes installed on most Android phones and serves as a gallery, photo backup, a simple editing application to create collages or join...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

©