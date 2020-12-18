- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

One of the most outstanding novelties of the new iPhone 12 range is the possibility of recording 4K video with technology Dolby Vision and HDR. Manzana in his presentation he boasted of launching the first mobile phone capable of making this type of recordings.

What is Dolby Vision HDR?

Dolby Vision is the interpretation they have made of HDR in Dolby. In other words, Dolby has taken HDR technology and created an image profile with higher dynamic ranges, better and more vivid colors, better definition of each tone, greater brightness and color depth.

This technology is directly confronted with the HDR10 + , surpassing it in most cases, since it is one of the most mature and developed technologies in terms of video.

How to activate HDR Dolby Vision in the camera of your iPhone 12 Manzana

Adjust camera HDR settings on iPhone 12

Camera’s HDR (high dynamic range) mode helps you get amazing shots in high contrast circumstances. IPhone takes multiple photos quickly with different exposure settings and merges them into one to bring out the light and dark areas of your photos more.

By default, iPhone takes photos in HDR (both front and rear cameras) when it is the most effective option. IPhone 12 models record video in HDR to capture more natural colors and improve contrast.

Enable or disable HDR video recording

On iPhone 12 models, iPhone records video in Dolby Vision HDR to capture more natural colors and improve contrast. To disable HDR video recording, go to Settings> Camera> “Record Video” and disable “HDR Video.”

Unfortunately, there is no easy way to turn HDR video on and off directly from the camera’s user interface, and you have to access the camera’s settings to use this option.

Keep in mind that when recording videos in HDR, they will consume more storage, for example, we show you the data than a one-minute video recorded directly from an iPhone 12.

1 minute 4K30 video file size comparison:

Without HDR (High Efficiency Format): 173 MB

Dolby Vision HDR (High Efficiency Format): 190 MB

Without HDR (most compatible format): 345 MB

Use the Clips app to edit your HDR videos

Use Clips to create a new video project, then record or import an HDR video clip recorded with iPhone 12. Add titles, filters, graphics and music, edit the project, and share the video.