How to activate noise cancellation of the AirPods Pro from the iPhone, Watch and Mac

The AirPods Apple marked a before and after in the market for wireless headphones. So much so, that many manufacturers later decided to design their own models similar to Apple’s. With the arrival of the AirPods Pro, we have seen how certain improvements and functions have been included. Taking into account that it is a headset that has a Noise Cancellation and that can be synchronized with our iPhone, Apple Watch or Mac, we will show below how to activate, deactivate or change the noise cancellation mode of our AirPods Pro from other devices.

The headphones themselves offer the possibility of activating active noise cancellation, Ambient mode or deactivating the system by simply pressing and holding the force sensor, but it is also possible to do the same from the iPhone, Apple Watch or from the Mac.

Turn AirPods Pro noise canceling on or off

If we have the headphones synchronized with the iPhone, we have two ways to change the settings of the noise cancellation system of the headphones. The first one is by opening the control center, which will be displayed by pressing the volume adjustment. This will show us three icons at the bottom of the screen with the options, Noise Cancel, Off and Ambience. Therefore, just tap on any of them to activate noise cancellation, activate Ambience mode or deactivate it completely.

From the iPhone It is also possible to alternate between these options if we access the iOS Settings and select the Bluetooth option. Next, in the list of devices, we touch the information icon that is displayed next to the AirPods Pro and finally, we select Cancel noise, Off or Environment.

If we are listening to music through the Apple watch, then all we have to do is tap on the AirPlay icon and then select between the Noise Cancellation, Ambient or Off options.

In the event that we have the AirPods Pro connected to the Mac, then the first thing we have to do is click on the volume control that is shown in the Mac menu bar. In the menu that appears, we select AirPods and then we will be shown the same three options again, so Therefore, we select the option that interests us and it will automatically be applied to the headphones.

