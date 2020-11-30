How to activate the ‘action buttons’ in the latest version of Chrome

Google Chrome was updated last week to version 87 which, among many other functions, brought that instant loading of pages we have already visited and that in case of returning to them it will not be necessary to wait a second to read them again. But in addition to all that, it is common for those from Mountain View to take the opportunity to include other little things that are somewhat more hidden and equal (or more) useful.

And that is precisely what we bring you today, an interesting way to simplify the way we carry out certain processes that have to do with the browser. Right now, for example, to update Chrome we must go to its configuration, click on the left column on “Chrome Information” and ask the browser to check for updates. With the method that we bring you, that and many other processes will be a piece of cake.

Let’s go for the action buttons

Those so-called action buttons are nothing more than a shortcut that appears in the suggestions made by Chrome when we type in the URL box. As you can see from the screenshot that you have just below, after carrying out the process that we are going to tell you, when you write “update Chrome”, a button will appear directly that when pressed will take us to the update menu of the browser. No more.

New action buttons in Chrome.

This function is not active by default but we are going to do it by using those famous flags that we have already told you about on occasion. So the first thing is look for the so-called “Omnibox pedal suggestion” that will activate the function in general in the browser, through this text that you have to copy and paste in Chrome:

chrome: // flags / # omnibox-pedal-suggestions

Once it appears on the screen, You will have to choose “Enabled” and then restart the browser. Now we are going to look for another important element, which is the one that displays the button to stop the process on the screen. It’s called “Omnibox suggestion buttom row”, and in the same way as in the previous case, you copy and paste the following text:

chrome: // flags / # omnibox-suggestion-button-row

To end We choose “Enabled” again in the flag selector and restart Chrome. Now, when carrying out a search of the “update …” type, a button will appear just below that will prevent us from carrying out the search itself or browsing entire pages trying to locate that shortcut. Just tap on that action button and voila. The whole process will begin.