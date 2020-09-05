How to activate the backup of your Android data and multimedia messages with Google One

For a few weeks the Android enhanced backup It reached the whole world thanks to the new free version of Google One. You no longer have to pay your subscription to enjoy its benefits.

Google One improves the backup of our Android device, allowing us now enable backup of multimedia messages. Until now, Android backup only saved SMS and not MMS.

googletag.cmd.push(function() { googletag.display(“div-gpt-out”); });

Backup to Google One

If you want to improve the backup of your Android device you will have to first install the application of Google One and log in. In the main view of the application you will now see the new option with the free version Configure data backup.

After touching on that option, we will see in its settings that we can make a backup copy of the device data, the novelty of multimedia messages and the photos and videos. Surely some of these are already activated, and it is because it inherits these settings from the Google Drive backup and the Google Photos backup.

What each backup option saves is:

Device data: application data, call history, contacts, settings and SMS messages.

application data, call history, contacts, settings and SMS messages. Multimedia messages: MMS messages with your photos, videos and audio files.

MMS messages with your photos, videos and audio files. Photos and videos: the photos and videos from our mobile camera or folders through Google Photos.

Now we just have to activate all these backup options to be able to recover all the data in case we have to factory restore our device or change the model.