How to activate the new dark theme of Microsoft Office for Android

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

Leaked last March, the dark theme from Microsoft Office for Android is already a reality, at least for his beta. Its latest version already allows the interface of this popular office suite to be tinted dark.

If you don’t want to wait for what Microsoft update the stable version of Office to enjoy your new dark theme right now, you just have to follow the steps to activate it:

Dark theme in Office for Android

First of all, update to Microsoft Office Beta and for this we just have to click on this link and click on Become a tester. Then we have to open the Play Store and update the application.

With the new version installed, we only have to go to the Office settings. To do this, click on the profile icon and then on Setting. There we will see the new setting called Theme.

There it allows us to configure the light theme, the dark theme or the system default by default. For the changes to be applied, the application will have to be closed and opened. Microsoft Office currently does not apply the theme change on the fly or in real time as most other applications do.

The dark theme stains the entire Microsoft Office interface in black and dark gray, except for the document pages, which still show them in white, but this is something that two months ago the company announced that it would solve with a true dark theme.