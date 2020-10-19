How to activate the new ‘widgets’ for iOS 14 that Spotify just published

The new widgets in iOS 14 have the iPhone user community divided. On the one hand there are those who love them above all else and see in them an extremely useful resource when accessing content that, otherwise, would force us to enter an application, search and find. Meanwhile, others see it as a surrender by Apple to a typical Android practice that litters their home screens.

But as in everything in this life as long as there is the possibility to choose, there is no problem. That some fill their smartphone with widgets and that the others do not put any. So everyone in peace. So Spotify, in case you are one of those who was waiting for an update according to the potential of the new iOS 14, has made the dream of those who want to go directly to play something from the home screen of their iPhone, without going through other sections or playlists.

Update now available

For just an hour, Spotify allows you to update your application for iOS 14 and already includes the famous widgets. If you want to put them in view right now, you just have to go to the page where all these modules are stored, to the left of the first home screen full of icons, and click on the “Edit” button that you will see at the bottom.

How to activate the new Spotify widgets in iOS 14.

Now you go back to the top and, on the top left, a “+” will appear, which is what tells us that we can create new widgets there. You will surely see one already in sight, from Spotify, first of all, which occupies the entire width of the screen so if you want a smaller size, it will be necessary to go to another place to edit it. You scroll to the bottom, where are all the applications listed and you look for the music streaming one. You touch on it and a new screen will open.

Now You select the type of widget you want to create, whether the small and square or the widest and rectangular. Both will only allow access to the last thing we have “recently played” so it will take on the dominant color of the main album art. You select the type of module you want to bring to the home screen and click on “Add widget”. Now you just have to interact with it and move it to the screen where you want to have it in view to quickly go to that music with which you are now more dedicated.