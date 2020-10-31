How to activate the notification history of Android 11

Among all the novelties of Android 11 there is a feature that it is disabled by default and that I recommend activating it. Its about notification history.

Until now, previous versions of Android only allowed you to check the notification log by creating a shortcut, but it only showed which application and at what time it showed the notification. In Android 11 now we can retrieve full notification, something very practical if we delete or discard a notification by mistake and then we want to see what it said.

Notification history

To activate the notification history we have to go to Settings> Apps and notifications> Notifications> Notification history. If it is deactivated we will have to click on Use notification history to activate it.

At that time, all the notifications that begin to arrive from that moment will be saved. We will see all recent, dismissed and postponed notifications of the last 24 hours.

We can access the Record directly from the notification bar. When displaying it we will see your direct access to the history. There we will see the Notification history with the notifications that we have recently closed and all the notifications received in the last 24 hours classified by applications and that we can expand to consult notification by notification to read the information of each one.