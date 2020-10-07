How to activate the old Windows 7 “Control Panel” on Windows 10

The big problem that new operating systems bring when they change version is that those who are working with the immediately preceding, suddenly find substantial changes in some of the way to perform certain maintenance tasks. For example “uninstall an application”. If you were used to Windows 7, the jump to Windows 10 will seem too difficult for you so you will want to continue using the old system.

Old Windows 7 control panel.

It is clear that, at this point, we have two options: well learn how to do it with Windows 10, since we understand that this will be the standard in future Microsoft operating systems, or return to the origins recovering in the new OS the same Windows 7 menu so as not to get lost in the new configuration functions. And that is what we are going to do, recover the old “Control Panel”.

How to get it on the desktop quickly

There was a time when Microsoft maintained the importance of this control panel, allowing its access through the Windows button in Windows 10. We only had to press the right button on it, so that in the secondary menu a lot of shortcuts would appear with one pointing to this resource inherited from Windows 7. But if you go there now, you will see how there is no longer a trace of it. So how do we bring it back to life?

Access the Windows 10 Settings.

The way to do it is a bit more convoluted, but it won’t take long. The first thing is press the right button on the desktop background of your computer. Of all the options, you keep the one below, the “Customize” one. Now the part of Windows settings will open for customizing the background, fonts, colors, etc. operating system. We click on “Topics”.

A new window will open and there we go to the right column. You will see a section called “Related configuration options” and just below it “Desktop icon configuration”. Tapping there will open a window that will remind you of other older versions of Windows where we can make visible the icons of “My Computer”, the “Trash”, the network sites, the “User files” and, also, the “Control Panel”. We indicate this by activating the box in which a check will appear and click on the OK button “.

Desktop icon settings in Windows 10.

Hereinafter, you will have that old control panel on your desktop, within reach of two quick clicks to manage the important things of the operating system as you used to in previous editions. Because you never know what Microsoft will do with those same functions in the next Windows: will it leave it as in version 10 or will it modify it again?

