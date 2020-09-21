How to activate the ‘picture in picture’ mode of iOS 14 on your iPhone

iOS 14 is here and, although Apple is already publishing new betas to correct bugs, users continue to discover all those functions that it brings by default and that will make our lives a little easier. Especially that of be able to watch a series and keep checking email, WhatsApp and even browsing for the latest news. All at the same time.

The picture-in-picture (or PiP in English) function is what Apple has put in the hands of developers so that their multimedia applications, capable of streaming video, above all, do not close when we leave them, but rather become a floating window that we can carry through all apps to which we move. Now, to start it, you must first configure a small menu.

Let’s activate PiP mode

Once iOS 14 is installed on your terminal you can go to the “Settings” menu of the phone and then enter the “General”, which has become a kind of mixed bag where everything that does not seem to have a specific place is kept. Even so, we look for the option “Image within image” and click on it.

We will arrive at one last screen with only one thing to do: activate the switch that could appear off, although it usually comes already active by default. Of course, keep in mind that in the case of wanting to see a video platform in PiP, if it does not work, it will not be because of the OS but because of the app itself, which must be updated to support this new feature of our iPhone.

Move, expand and hide the PiP window.

We have tested with several platforms and the method to activate the PiP is as simple as exiting the video app to the iPhone home screen, you will see how that full screen becomes a floating window that, later, we can move around the four corners of the screen and make it as big as its width. By the way, at any time we can move it to the left to hide it and, later, pull the tab to the right to restore the PiP.

The way of enlarging or shrinking that playback window is done in the same way that you zoom on a photo, with two fingers opening them to enlarge it, or closing them to make it smaller. So you can do something else at the same time without losing too much detail, although we already warned you that the size of this image within the image is not like anything to go by.