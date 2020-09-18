How to activate the silent mode of Facebook

There is a silent mode on Facebook to temporarily avoid notifications of comments and likes. Find out how to activate it.

Facebook is an incredible option to share moments and keep us in constant communication, however perhaps in some situations you want to pause notifications ; either because you are in a meeting, studying, watching a movie or chatting with your favorite person. Here we share the way to activate the silent mode or Quiet Mode of Facebook and deactivate it whenever you want.

Remember to explore the functions of Facebook with your Unlimited Friend and enjoy all your favorite social networks, so that you stay connected at any time and anywhere with #TelcelLaMejorRed and the best coverage.

How to activate or deactivate the silent mode of Facebook

All cell phones have the option to silence notifications in settings , but it is a general way. Facebook has its own “ silent mode ” tool and it is very easy to use; since with a few clicks you can avoid distractions.

While enabled, the application interface will be hidden behind a full screen notification that will remind you that the setting is on and will show you how much time is left until Silent Mode ends .

To activate the Silent Mode you just have to follow these steps:

Enter your social network app

Access the menu (they are the three horizontal stripes at the bottom)

Select Settings and privacy

Choose Your time on Facebook

Tap on Silent mode

That’s how easy you can activate and deactivate the silent mode, choose the specific hours and even activate a reminder so that the app reminds you that you left the option activated.

A good trick to avoid distractions when you need to focus on something else. In what situations would you select the silent mode of Facebook?