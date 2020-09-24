How to activate the timer for washing hands with Apple Watch

Although right now it may seem like a long way off, surely you all remember the moment of the pandemic in which the authorities went out to the media to remind us how important it was to wash your hands every so often and, above all, do it for a very specific period of time. Some said 20 seconds, others that how long it took to sing two “Happy Birthday”, and so on.

The point is that Apple must have made sense to have an assistant on the clock to wash our hands and that is why he presented last June, during WWDC 2020 online, a preview of a function that has just come to us with watchOS 7, and that is nothing more than a countdown timer that tells us when we can stop running. wash our hands. A fun countdown with bubble numbers that we won’t have to worry about starting, because the device detects it by itself.

Effectively, both the Apple Watch Series 4, as well as the 5 and 6, are capable of detecting when we have our hand under water from the tap and we are scrubbing to clean them. It is at that moment when the clock warns us with a brief vibration and, from that moment, begins to count the 20 seconds. When she’s finished, she’ll give us another warning and we can get our hands out from under the stream of water.

How do we activate the countdown?

The first that It must be said that this function is not activated as standard. It will be installed on your smartwatch once you update to watchOS 7, but it will not start by default, so we have to go to the menu that allows us to configure it. And as if it were an iPhone, the first thing is to go to the “Settings” application.

Countdown to hand washing.

Now we scroll to the bottom of the menu until we find “Handwashing”. Keep in mind that It will appear very low, so even if you see a lot of apps go by before it, don’t worry. Now you touch on that option and you will access another screen that is where we really turn on this new function.

Once we have turned on the switch, We go back the way we came or you touch the digital crown to go to the drawer where all the applications appear. You only have to prove that it is working without problems by going to a bathroom to wash your hands and verify that it indicates those 20 seconds of time necessary to perform a really effective anti Covid-19 cleaning.