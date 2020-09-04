How to activate VoLTE and WiFi calls on OnePlus mobiles

Having better audio quality in calls is possible thanks to WiFi and VoLTE calls, two options that depend on the operator and mobile. OnePlus integrates them into their mobiles, but can hide the setting depending on the territory. Fortunately, it is not too difficult to activate them.

OnePlus mobiles usually include advanced call options among your settings, known as WiFi calls and VoLTE calls, but they are not always active since the option depends on the territory. Although it is not too difficult to turn them on since a few steps are enough in an app integrated in the system: LogKit. Does your operator support WiFi and VoLTE calls? If you want to enjoy them on your OnePlus, keep reading.

OnePlus integrates advanced calls, but hides its menu

With WiFi calls it is possible to communicate with any phone number without mobile coverage; and with VoLTE calls 4G high-speed connections are used instead of previous generations, with the improvement in audio that that implies. Both must be implemented by the operator on the network, so it is the first requirement for you to enjoy them. If you have them, the second requirement is your phone.

As we said, OnePlus enables or not advanced calls depending on the terminals and the territory where they are distributed. The most common is that you do not have them available, so you have to activate the menu to select them from the mobile network settings. The process is as follows.

Update the ‘LogKit’ system app with this ApK Mirror apk. It is secure and is signed by OnePlus.

Once you have updated, open the phone application and dial * # 800 #. LogKit, a phone management app, will open. Be careful what you change: you could alter the operation of your OnePlus .

. Click on ‘Function Switch’.

Activate ‘VoLTE Switch’ and cancel the reboot.

Activate ‘VoWiFi switch’ and click on restart.

Your OnePlus and it should have the new advanced call menu. To configure them, go to the phone’s settings, enter ‘SIM and network’ and then, in your SIM options.

Activate VoLTE and WiFi calls. Ready.

If your operator is compatible you will see that the ‘VoLTE’ icon appears in the status area of ​​your OnePlus, with the consequent improvement in calls. In principle, this method is compatible with most of the latest OnePlus: we have tested it on a OnePlus 6T and on a OnePlus Nord and in both cases we have achieved it without complications.