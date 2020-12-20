Tech NewsHow to?

How to activate WhatsApp dark mode on iPhone with …

By Brian Adam
0
0
Como Activar El Modo Oscuro De Whatsapp En El Iphone Con Ios 14.jpg
Como Activar El Modo Oscuro De Whatsapp En El Iphone Con Ios 14.jpg

Must Read

How to?

How to activate WhatsApp dark mode on iPhone with …

Brian Adam - 0
00Dark mode lets you use your favorite apps more comfortably in low-light environments. Thanks to him, decreases eye fatigue caused by the continued...
Read more
Apps

The best apps to create Christmas greetings and postcards

Brian Adam - 0
This year many Christmas family gatherings will not be able to be held in person and it will be necessary to resort to making...
Read more
Apps

This is how Google’s ‘adaptive sound’ works: when the mobile sounds better automatically

Brian Adam - 0
With the December update of the Google Pixel 5 and 4a 5G came an important novelty: adaptive or adaptive sound. We...
Read more
Apple

iFixit shares AirPods Max teardown

Brian Adam - 0
iFixit traditionally shares a teardown of every new Apple product, and this time it was no different from the AirPods Max. iFixit shares AirPods...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

00Dark mode lets you use your favorite apps more comfortably in low-light environments. Thanks to him, decreases eye fatigue caused by the continued use of mobile devices. Additionally, many users use this mode to save energy, taking advantage of the fact that OLED screens are able to completely turn off the pixels in the interfaces that use pure blacks.

It is possible that WhatsApp be one of the applications you use the most in your day to day. Therefore, if you want to activate its dark mode, in this article we tell you all the possibilities that you have at your fingertips.

WhatsApp dark mode: linked to the system

Unlike the Android version, WhatsApp for iOS does not allow you to individually choose the mode in which you should work. Therefore, you must necessarily configure your iPhone in dark mode to enjoy it in the WhatsApp application.

To do so, you just have to open Settings and go to the section Display and brightness.

Remember that putting the method mentioned in this guide into practice will affect other applications, such as Facebook, Gmail and any other that are compatible. Therefore, if you only want to use the dark mode in WhatsApp, the best option for you is to add a shortcut to the control center.

- Advertisement -
Follow us on Google News

Related Articles

Apps

The best apps to create Christmas greetings and postcards

Brian Adam - 0
This year many Christmas family gatherings will not be able to be held in person and it will be necessary to resort to making...
Read more
Apps

This is how Google’s ‘adaptive sound’ works: when the mobile sounds better automatically

Brian Adam - 0
With the December update of the Google Pixel 5 and 4a 5G came an important novelty: adaptive or adaptive sound. We...
Read more
Apple

iFixit shares AirPods Max teardown

Brian Adam - 0
iFixit traditionally shares a teardown of every new Apple product, and this time it was no different from the AirPods Max. iFixit shares AirPods...
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

©