How to activate WhatsApp dark mode on iPhone with …

00Dark mode lets you use your favorite apps more comfortably in low-light environments. Thanks to him, decreases eye fatigue caused by the continued use of mobile devices. Additionally, many users use this mode to save energy, taking advantage of the fact that OLED screens are able to completely turn off the pixels in the interfaces that use pure blacks.

It is possible that WhatsApp be one of the applications you use the most in your day to day. Therefore, if you want to activate its dark mode, in this article we tell you all the possibilities that you have at your fingertips.

WhatsApp dark mode: linked to the system

Unlike the Android version, WhatsApp for iOS does not allow you to individually choose the mode in which you should work. Therefore, you must necessarily configure your iPhone in dark mode to enjoy it in the WhatsApp application.

To do so, you just have to open Settings and go to the section Display and brightness.

Remember that putting the method mentioned in this guide into practice will affect other applications, such as Facebook, Gmail and any other that are compatible. Therefore, if you only want to use the dark mode in WhatsApp, the best option for you is to add a shortcut to the control center.