How to activate WhatsApp Web calls and video calls TODAY on PC

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

Are you to use WhatsApp Web ? The app has become a success if you are using your PC and you don’t want to be frequently picking up your mobile. All you have to do is log into your computer to access the most basic functions of the Facebook app.

However, several options are still missing within WhatsApp Web such as the possibility of making calls and video calls, something that has become essential during the pandemic period and where telework has moved into our homes.

In order for you to be in contact with your friends, boss, family, etc., WABeta Info has indicated that calls and video calls are about to be deployed to the app for the computer. Something that many were waiting for.

How are they made? At the moment only few people have the function on the computer and it is already in beta, so in a few weeks it will be a reality for everyone.

HOW TO MAKE CALLS AND VIDEO CALLS ON WHATSAPP WEB