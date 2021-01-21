How to add a second phone number in the Telegram ‘app’

- Advertisement -

Telegram has become the true protagonist, along with Signal, of the current messaging app market. Not in vain It has been crowning the first place in the rankings of free applications for almost two weeks both on iOS and Android, in a sign that it can become a real alternative to WhatsApp if the diaspora of users remains at the same pace that it seems to be taking in recent days.

In addition, this application has a whole series of advantages compared to WhatsApp in terms of ease of carrying it on various devices because, for a long time, it has been compatible with that multi-device function that Facebook is still developing only in its beta versions . But there is more: not only can we have the same account on two mobiles at the same time, but we can use a single Telegram installation to carry two, three or more phone numbers at the same time.

How to add a new account to Telegram

This process, when we finish it, will allow us to manage the messages that reach us at two phone numbers at the same time within the same Telegram installation in a completely separate way. That is to say, chats and conversations will not be mixed because each profile has its own activity page, timeline of groups, rooms or broadcast lists and, of course, priority or pinned contacts.

How to add a new Telegram account.

To add that second phone number, click on “Settings” at the bottom of the screen. We will enter the page where a summary of everything that we can configure of our active account appears. But we look at the option “Add account” to have a new profile within Telegram. Then it will ask us to write that number and it will give us to choose how we want to carry out the authentication: either through an SMS, or through a code that appears in a specific chat, the official of the application, if the we have already installed on another device (mobile, computer or tablet).

Once completed, to change from one account to another we will have to click on “Settings” again and choose any of the ones we have registered. When touching on her, the aspect that we have defined for that profile will be recovered as well as all the chats in which we participate. In any case, to avoid missing anything, Telegram will alert us to new messages that may reach the other phone numbers that we do not currently have active.