How to add a WhatsApp chat button to your Instagram profile

If you have a business user, you should know that you have the possibility to add a WhatsApp chat button on your Instagram profile. If a user who discovers a company on Instagram and wants to find out more about its products or services or simply has a question, has the possibility through this function to get in touch directly. All you have to do is press the button that open a WhatsApp chat with the company. This button allows you to improve the user experience, since you can contact the companies with just one click.

Requirements that you must meet in order to activate it.

Have a professional Instagram account for your company.

Have an account in the WhatsApp Business application or the consumer application.

Have the latest version of WhatsApp updated on your mobile.

It only allows to link the WhatsApp Business account from the Instagram account.

Step by step to put the WhatsApp button on Instagram

If you have a business account and want to put the WhatsApp button on the Instagram account profile, just by following a few simple steps you can achieve it, these are indicated in the application itself. These are the instructions to add the WhatsApp button to Instagram:

Open your Instagram and access your profile.

Go to Edit Profile and enter Public Contact Information.

Select WhatsApp and enter the WhatsApp number that you want to link to your account.

Click on Send confirmation code.

Confirm that code.

As you may have seen with these simple steps, you will have access to the WhatsApp chat button on your company’s Instagram and from there all users who enter your profile will be able to press it to talk to your company with a single action.