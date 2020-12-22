Tech NewsSocial Networks

How to add a WhatsApp chat button to your Instagram profile

By Brian Adam
0
0
How to add a WhatsApp chat button to your Instagram profile
How To Add A Whatsapp Chat Button To Your Instagram

Must Read

Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

How to add a WhatsApp chat button to your Instagram profile

If you have a business user, you should know that you have the possibility to add a WhatsApp chat button on your Instagram profile. If a user who discovers a company on Instagram and wants to find out more about its products or services or simply has a question, has the possibility through this function to get in touch directly. All you have to do is press the button that open a WhatsApp chat with the company. This button allows you to improve the user experience, since you can contact the companies with just one click.

Requirements that you must meet in order to activate it.

  • Have a professional Instagram account for your company.
  • Have an account in the WhatsApp Business application or the consumer application.
  • Have the latest version of WhatsApp updated on your mobile.
  • It only allows to link the WhatsApp Business account from the Instagram account.

Step by step to put the WhatsApp button on Instagram

How to add a WhatsApp chat button to your Instagram profile
How to add a WhatsApp chat button to your Instagram profile Instagram

If you have a business account and want to put the WhatsApp button on the Instagram account profile, just by following a few simple steps you can achieve it, these are indicated in the application itself. These are the instructions to add the WhatsApp button to Instagram:

  • Open your Instagram and access your profile.
  • Go to Edit Profile and enter Public Contact Information.
  • Select WhatsApp and enter the WhatsApp number that you want to link to your account.
  • Click on Send confirmation code.
  • Confirm that code.

As you may have seen with these simple steps, you will have access to the WhatsApp chat button on your company’s Instagram and from there all users who enter your profile will be able to press it to talk to your company with a single action.

- Advertisement -
Follow us on Google News

Related Articles

Social Networks

This is how the US legal offensive threatens Google’s advertising empire

Brian Adam - 0
Google is being piled up by the judicial fronts in the US with accusations that could put its advertising empire built over the last...
Read more
Tech News

How to group apps on Windows 10 taskbar

Brian Adam - 0
The taskbar It is one of the elements most used by Windows 10 users for a long time. However, it is one of the...
Read more
Social Networks

Tesla enters the S & P500 tomorrow after rising 600% this year

Brian Adam - 0
The electric vehicle manufacturer Tesla will begin this Monday, December 21, to be part of the S&P 500, one of the most important stock...
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

©