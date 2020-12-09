How to add Google Home routines as a shortcut to your mobile desktop

The routines have been sewn to the Google assistant, Assistant, for more than two years and have long been executable by any device in its ecosystem. We are referring, of course, to the Google Home and Google Nest speakers, and they soon made the leap to the Google clock, allowing us to create smarter routines.

Last month, the Google Home app took a new step forward by improving both the playback controls and the routines themselves, since now we could choose the device on which they started. For example, launching on a Google Nest Hub and not on our mobile phone. The next step is to allow to anchor these routines to our desktop in order to launch them with a simple touch, and we explain how this process is carried out.

How to put Google Home routines on your desktop

The novelty that the Google Home app incorporates with its latest update is that allows us to anchor routines to the desktop of our mobile or tablet in the form of direct access. Thus, we can launch them without the need for time or location triggers such as those that are activated when a certain time arrives or when leaving or entering the house.

Placing these routines as a shortcut on our desktop is quite simple and is that Google itself tells us how to do it when we access the section corresponding to Routines in the Google Home app. At least until the news passes, the app itself will invite us to bring the created routines to the desktop.

We show you the procedure step by step:

We access the Google Home app

We access the Routines section that is displayed on its main page

We access the routine that we want to anchor to the desktop as a shortcut

At the top we see an icon of a date pointing to a screen

We press and confirm with an “automatically add”, which places the icon in the first free place available on the desktops, or by clicking and dragging the icon to place it manually.

Once these steps are followed, the launch icon of the corresponding routine will be available on our desktop to activate it whenever we want. As simple as this. Now it only remains for Google to let us customize the activation icon, as it is quite bland. Hopefully this improvement will come later.