How to add new contacts on your iPhone or iPad

For all those users who find it difficult to add new contacts to their iPhone or iPad, or if you have a new iOS device, this tutorial is dedicated to you. Although due to laziness or ignorance we accumulate a long list of records between phone calls, FaceTime or other call logs like WhatsApp or Telegram, it’s time to get down to business and do the following.

How to create a new contact on iPhone or iPad

Tap the Contacts app on your iOS device. Then tap on the + symbol located in the upper right corner of your device. Fill out the form with as much information as possible contact starting with their full name. You can add more than one phone number and set a special indicator if the number is home, work, mobile, iPhone, etc. Add a different ringtone to differentiate it from other calls. When you finish, click on the Done button to finish creating the contact.

On the screen you will have the contact form completed and ready to perform any action such as calling, sending a message or sharing contact. As an additional tip, the best thing is to activate the iCloud synchronization of your contacts. If you have other Apple devices it will appear automatically without the need to do any additional action.

Add contacts to your iPhone or iPad from a mobile record

In my experience, this is the easiest way to add a new contact since you have the most important piece of information, which is the call log. How to add it quickly? Very easy…