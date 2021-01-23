How to add new coronavirus stickers and masks to Telegram

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

After a long time developing its application, Telegram seems to have found the reason to convince millions of users who, surely, are being surprised by the many options it offers. Not only because of the possibility of carrying it on several devices at the same time, but also because the amount of resources it saves to make our chats more enjoyable.

Stickers have become a phenomenon that is being fed with new packs that are published by both the messaging apps themselves, as well as users who have the ability to draw. Well, Telegram, which in this section has more than proven experience, allows us to add new packages as well as use fun graphics to send photos adapted to the reality that we have had to live with the coronavirus.

How to add more stickers to Telegram

At this point, we are going to tell you how to access the screen where the different sticker packs are stored, to install them and have them available within the keyboard in Telegram. To do so, you just have to click on the “Settings” (bottom right) and go to the section of those stickers. At first you will see all the ones we have installed and above the option “Featured stickers”, where it is possible to add new ones that we do not yet have at our disposal. Then you choose as many as you want by clicking on the “+” that you will see to the right of each one of them.

Stickers and masks against Covid-19 on Telegram.

Be that as it may, Telegram has other graphic elements that are especially fun, such as the so-called “Masks”, which allow us to superimpose graphic elements on someone’s photograph that make it more enjoyable and fun. In this case, in addition, those of Pável Dúrov have developed 20 stickers focused on facemasks and objects that have to do with the coronavirus, in case we want to share an image of ourselves with a mask-sticker or add elements such as thermometers, drawings of our own virus, etc.

To check that these masks are already available within the app, you must go to the “Stickers” menu within the “Settings” of Telegram and go to the “Masks” section. The first of all should be the pack called “Coronavirus” where those 20 stickers are. If for whatever reason you want to eliminate them, you can do it without problems from there, although, in these cases, the more material to liven up the conversations we install the better. Especially seeing the one that is falling with this 2021 that seems to have taken seriously that of exceeding 2020.