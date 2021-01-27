Tech News

How to add or remove apps from the Android Auto home screen

By Brian Adam
0
0
Brian Adam
In the last decade, The interaction between our cars and mobile phones has gone through many stages. From using them supported on a stand independently, we went to wired connections to listen to music, later we did it wirelessly and now there are few models that are sold that are not compatible, either with Apple’s CarPlay, or with Google’s Android Auto .

So, if you have a car compatible with this latest operating system, you should know that practically all the activity and configuration you can manage from your own phone, choosing and customizing what you are going to see on the home screen, as soon as you link the smartphone with the vehicle’s bluetooth.

What apps do you want to add?

Although we can always touch part of that interface from the car itself by putting and removing some of the applications and menus, the most comfortable thing is to resort to what allows us to configure Android from the screen of our device. A quick way to put or remove those apps that are going to be shown by default and that you have to always use thinking about the use that you are going to give them while driving.

Setting the screen icons in Android Auto.

So we are going to touch up that home screen by going to the “Settings” of the phone, then we look for the option of “Advanced functions” and access it. From the entire list that will appear, you have to go to the “Android Auto” function which, unlike the others, does not have an activation button. It will be there where we can add a new car, review the list of models we have already connected to and, just below, “Customize the apps menu”.

Choose Android Auto apps.

Then a menu will appear with all the applications installed on the system and a selector on the right side. It will be there where you can check the ones that will appear on the Android Auto home screen to accommodate the view only to what is strictly necessary. As you can see, some of these apps do not allow us to delete them since, as you may have guessed, they are the ones that Google considers essential and which, coincidentally, correspond to applications that are theirs.

If you go back to the previous menu, You can also configure the display of Android Auto wirelessly, or how the Google assistant responds by default every time we go to it to ask for a new route, a song or to read the messages that have arrived through a messaging application.

