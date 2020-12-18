Tech NewsAppsSocial NetworksInstagramVideos

How to add the new button to chat on WhatsApp on Instagram

By Brian Adam
How to add the new button to chat on WhatsApp on Instagram

Brian Adam - 0
Instagram has launched the possibility of adding a button on the profile so that followers and customers contact the companies directly through WhatsApp. This is...
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.
Instagram has launched the possibility of adding a button on the profile so that followers and customers contact the companies directly through WhatsApp.

This is a function that will result very useful for companies, SMEs and all types of businesses. In the following video you can see how this new button works and how you can do to activate it and include it in your Instagram account:

It is a function that is already available but is being enabled for the more than 1 billion users that has Instagram gradually, so if you don’t have it activated yet, you will have it in the next few days.

To be able to use it, you must have a corporate account on Instagram (learn here how to change your personal account to corporate) and use a current WhatsApp number or the WhatsApp Business application.

You will have to link your Instagram account with that of WhatsApp, as we explain in the video that accompanies this news. So you can have on the page of your company or business on Instagram, along with the existing buttons of «Send Mail» and «Call by phone», one of «WhatsApp», from which your followers can get in touch with your company through the instant messaging tool.

The launch of this WhatsApp button on Instagram accounts is one more step in Facebook’s strategy of integrating all the instant messaging communication tools it has. Only a few weeks ago the definitive integration of the Facebook Messenger messaging with Instagram Direct, which in the coming months will share new functionalities and will integrate all corporate functions so that they can be used interchangeably on both platforms.

