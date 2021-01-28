Tech News

How to add 'widgets' to the home screen of your mobile with Android 11

By Brian Adam
Brian Adam
Widgets are an element that has practically been with Android since its inception a decade ago, although in recent months they have taken on special relevance due to Apple’s decision to allow them to reach their iPhone, so many of you will be used to looking for them and placing them on the home screen quickly and easily.

And although for almost a decade they have remained immovable, the truth is that with Android 11 another way to access them has arrived, thanks to a much more intelligent and usable shortcut that allows users to avoid the walk to that menu of configuration of wallpapers, themes, arrangement of icons, etc.

Like the Touch Force but less

Google, for its Android 11 decided to add a new way to add widgets to the home screen of their smartphones without touching, yes, the traditional method. Now, however, instead of browsing through a huge list of applications compatible with these modules, we will do it the other way around: We will go to the app we want to add and see if it has, or not, a widget of these available.

How to add ‘widgets’ in Android 11.

If your smartphone has already been updated to Android 11, you can add new wigdets by clicking on an application (as if it were the Touch Force of the old iPhone) and, without releasing, wait for the pop-up menu to appear. In case you have the possibility to add one of these modules, the icon that indicates it will appear in the lower right part of that pop-up, so you only have to touch there to go to the next screen.

Choose the size of the ‘widget’.

As in the case that we bring you from The Weather Channel, the application shows us up to five design possibilities for your widget, Some are wider than others and always adjustable to the space we have in the start menu. Although if we create one that goes from side to side of the screen, we can always reduce it, as has happened in previous versions of Android, leaving the finger on it and moving the handles that will appear up and down.

Of course, although this method is perfect for adding specific applications, there are other widgets focused on specific Google features (such as fitness, digital well-being, etc.) that you can only find inside the old drawer that can be accessed from the smartphone’s home menu.

