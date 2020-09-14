How to add your Gmail account to Windows 10 to forget about Chrome

The normal thing when we want to check if we have received messages to the Gmail inbox is to go to Chrome, open a new tab and type the URL. Total, as we always keep logged in in the browser, we don’t waste time and it is possible to consult everything you need about work or studies. Now, what happens if for any reason we are left without connection?

One of the alternatives we have is to add our Gmail account to Windows 10. A tool that will allow us to read emails through the client of the operating system itself and, also, keep the updated contact list, or the calendar of events and scheduled meetings, tasks, etc. When the computer downloads that information, it stores it and it is possible to consult it at any time, even if we do not have an internet connection.

We are going to register an email

As we tell you, adding a Gmail account in Windows 10 allows you to use the apps of the operating system itself and its synchronization advantages, which will later allow you to see the changes on the screen of your mobile phone, or on a tablet, or on any device that has a browser, preferably Chrome.

Register an email in Windows 10.

To add an email account (other than the one you use to log in to Windows 10) you must go to the “Settings” menu of the operating system. Once inside, look for the “Accounts” section, which has next to the icon of what a user looks like (memories of the old MSN Messenger?). Once opened, you go to the left column and select “Email and accounts”, where a new menu will open.

Select the mail service you want to install.

Inside there you will see the option to “Add account”. Click on it and a pop-up window will appear that offers you a whole series of services email address by default. It is, as you can see, the most popular (and free) among users and, as we want to register a Gmail account, we click on Google. Next, the window in which we must enter the username and password will appear.

Once the process of registering the new email is finished, you will be able to use the applications email, calendar, address book, etc. to make any changes, add, edit or delete data and that these later be synchronized with the cloud services of Mountain View. So you don’t have to depend on opening tabs and tabs in Chrome every time.