How to always find the best WiFi for your computer

Surely on more than one occasion when using the laptop you have with Windows 10 it has not connected to the network Wifi power you have available, and this has negatively impacted the work you have done with the team. We tell you how to always choose the best wireless network around you so that this does not happen to you again.

Luckily, in the operating system itself Windows 10 What is necessary is included so that the choice you make is the correct one (although the information obtained is not the most accurate possible). Therefore, it is not always necessary that you have to download a third-party application to choose what is best for you at all times when accessing the WiFi network of which you know your user data and password and ensure that you can watch videos up to place in the best possible way.

First of all, check the available networks

This is something that is achieved in a very simple way, since in the Toolbar (which is the one that is right next to the desktop clock, in the lower left area) there is an icon where you click, you see a contextual menu the list of options that are within the coverage of your computer laptop. You must click on it.

Here you can see from the name of the network to indicative information on the power with which the signal arrives (the more lines are full, the better). The fact is that it is not something definitive, since it is possible that many options are seen with the same intensity and therefore you don’t know exactly which one is worth using. Therefore, what to look for is much more detailed information.

Find the WiFi with the highest power

To achieve this, the ideal is that you use an additional application that, if it is free, all the better. This fulfills it WiFiInfoView (which you can get at this link). Once you download the installation file and complete this, open it and you will see that a window appears in which you see a large amount of data from the WiFi networks that you have at a distance of use, and it is quite positive that you leave this software running a while so that what it shows you is as accurate as possible.

Not everything that appears will be useful and what you should check are the options Average Signal Strength and Signal Quality. The first is very relevant, since it shows a score of the stability offered by the use of the wireless network, so we are talking about knowing the most efficient one. The second shows the strength of the signal with which it reaches the computer. Ideally, you should select the one that offers the best average data in the two fields.