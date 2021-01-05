How to automatically send what you listen to on your iPhone to a HomePod

- Advertisement -

Within the ecosystem of mobile devices with the Google OS we have a thing called Chromecast, which you all know and which is used to send content from a mobile or tablet to a television with Android TV, a compatible HDMI key, an STB, etc. In the Apple part we have something similar that is AirPlay but, in both cases, these are systems that necessarily require the user to tell the device what we want to see or hear and where.

These two standards are not automatic and no matter how hard we try to be, there is no way to achieve it. However, those in Cupertino have been experimenting with devices that are capable of detecting the nearby presence of another and automatically transfer what we are doing to continue on another screen. And the HomePod is one of those devices that works like this when we put an iPhone or an iPad near it, specifically, on top.

How to enable autoplay

This form of communication that Apple has designed for the HomePods is not new and was released with the first model of February 2018, although with the arrival of the new mini speaker, it has taken on something more relevant. So We are going to explain how to have this function active, in case you want to continue listening to that musical theme in the smart speaker and not through the more limited ones installed by your smartphone.

How to automatically send content to a HomePod.

The first thing to do is go to the “Settings” menu of the phone to then access “General”. Once there, look for the option “Airplay and Handoff”, which is the one that manages a good part of the wireless communication between Apple’s own products, since they are two technologies developed by Cupertino’s for their products (one to send and the other to continue tasks between mobiles, tablets and computers). Once inside, we look at the second option, which is “Transfer to Homepod”.

For the system to work, that switch would have to be activated by default and if not, proceed now. In the case of being off, you only have to touch it so that it changes position and it is already possible to transfer the music from the mobile to the speaker automatically, simply holding the iPhone closer to the top of the HomePod (or HomePod Mini). Thus, we will get both terminals to be detected and one to pass what we are listening to to the other.

