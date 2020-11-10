How to automatically translate Safari web pages on your iPhone

It seems that little by little Apple wants to become independent from some of the services that Google offers and that have millions of users around the planet every day. To that famous search engine that those from Cupertino are putting a lot of effort to eliminate any trace of that of those from Mountain View, we must add some new features that we have within iOS 14 and that facilitate such mundane tasks as translating a web page. Why resort to Chrome if we already have something similar in Safari?

With iOS 14 came a translator that we can consider as the official of the platform since it not only offers an app in which we can write any text in whatever language it is and translate it into Spanish, but also It is camouflaged under the guts of the web browser of our iPhone and iPad, in such a way that we can configure it to perform automatic translations of entire pages.

Let’s translate a web page

If you want a specific page to be translated automatically from a certain point in time, you just have to do the following. The first thing is to write your URL and enter it. You will see in the upper left part of the window, where the site address appears, the icon of the translation application iOS 14 and a text next to it that indicates that there is a “Translation available”. That means we can access that translator mode whenever we want. Click there and select “Translate to Spanish”.

Activate automatic translation in Safari.

Next, and if it is the first time that you use this function, a pop-up window will appear informing you that you are accessing a beta function and, therefore, we could expect some type of error, both in the operation and in the very result of that process. Click on “Activate translation” and, immediately, you will see how that page that you have opened changes all its texts to our language.

Read pages in other languages ​​in Spanish.

Safari, anyway, to indicate that you are within a translated page and not in a Spanish version, it will permanently show the translator icon with inverted colors, in the upper left part of the window, inside the address bar. As you can see above, between the first and the last of the screens, the background appears in white with that icon in dark color. If you get tired of the adapted version and prefer the original, you can always deactivate this automatic translation by following the same steps, but in reverse.