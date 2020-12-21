- Advertisement -

One of the main accessories for the iPhone and iPad is with without a doubt the AirPods. One of the best wireless headphones on the market and that also boast of being able to be paired with several devices at the same time without having to unpair them from one device to connect them to another.

However, until recently this pairing was not entirely intelligent and automatic. Now, with the arrival of iOS 14 and the new firmware for the AirPods, the headphones are now capable of know if we are using the iPhone, iPad, Mac or even Apple TV and automatically connect to the device that starts playing audio. In this way, if we are listening to an audio on our iPhone and we start playing music, a podcast or any other audio on the iPad, then the headphones will connect automatically to the iPad. If we subsequently receive a call on the iPhone, then they will reconnect with the mobile phone.

How to disable automatic device switching

There is no doubt that it is a very interesting function and that it can be very useful for many users, however, for others it may be more of an inconvenience than anything else. Therefore, we are going to show how to avoid automatic switching between AirPods devices.

To do this, it is necessary to have iOS 14 or later on our device and have logged into each of them with the same Apple ID. If we meet these requirements and we want our AirPods to remain connected to our iPhone even if an audio is activated on another of our devices, we must touch on the device audio notification icon which is displayed at the top of the screen of our mobile.

To prevent AirPods from automatically switching from one device to another, let’s Settings> Bluetooth and we played on it Info icon displayed next to the name of our headphones. Next, we select the option Connect to this iPhone and finally, we choose the option In the last connection with this iPhone.

In this way, even if the bluetooth of the Mac or iPad is enabled, when we remove the headphones from the case they will automatically try to connect to the last device to which they were connected. That is, if they were linked to the iPhone, will not connect to another device automatically but they will reconnect to our phone.

